From the vertical drilling at the top of the temple to pipes inserted below the temple, work on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project continues as the project nears its two-year anniversary, according to the Church Newsroom’s latest update.
The First Presidency also released an updated completion date for the Temple Square project of 2025. The renovation project was announced in April 2019 and began on Dec. 29, 2019.
“The work is truly remarkable and is being guided by the First Presidency,” they wrote. “Inspired modifications and additions to the project and scope have been made so the temple and Temple Square can serve many generations yet to come.”
Also, concrete is being poured for the new addition to the Salt Lake Temple. The demolition of the North Visitors’ Center continues as does work on the Church Office Building plaza.
Concrete
On the north side of the Salt Lake Temple, crews have set up a steel mat to help hold a 42-inch thick floor of the temple addition. They’ve laid concrete over more than half of the area. The largest concrete pour this week will form the first quarter of the temple addition with some 1,800 cubic yards of concrete poured by three pumps over about eight to 10 hours.
The north addition of the temple will accommodate three additional floors for baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and offices.
Vertical drilling
Workers have started drilling vertically inside the temple’s tower and wall columns through to the foundation. They started in the north wall near the northwest tower. Tension cables will go into the column and be anchored to the foundation about 80 feet, or 24 meters, below.
Jack and bore
The work on the seismic strengthening for the temple continues as large pipes are inserted below its existing foundation through the jack and bore method. These pipes have been reinforced with steel and filled with structural concrete to act as supporting beams below the foundation.
The first steel pipe was inserted in late August under the east towers, according to an earlier update. A total of 92 pipes — 40 feet long and 3.5 to 4 feet in diameter — will support the temple’s foundation.
Soil inside the pipes is initially removed by hand to help with installation. About half of the pipes will be dug by hand and others will be drilled by machine.
Stone
Workers have been removing stones from the top of the temple’s towers and walls and cataloging them before sending them for repair or restoration. Recently, crews have been working on the eastern towers and walls.
North Visitors’ Center
Demolition continues on the North Visitors’ Center and is scheduled to be completed in January 2022. Workers are sorting the debris, including concrete and steel, for recycling. The replica Christus statue was removed this summer and will be reinstalled on Temple Square at the end of the renovation, according to Newsroom. The area will become a garden space with views of the temple and also have additional restrooms.
The Conference Center is open for guests to Temple Square. It hosts a replica of sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s the Christus, a cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple, the 21,000-seat Conference Center auditorium and views of Temple Square and the Salt Lake Temple renovation.
Church Office Building plaza
Workers are preparing the area to create flag stands that will represent the world’s nations. Previously, workers were waterproofing the plaza area.
Styrofoam blocks are used as spacers to reduce the weight of the soil on the repaired deck. The blocks will be covered with topsoil.
The 18-month plaza project includes taking out a leaking fountain and creating green spaces and gardens and the formation of international flags.