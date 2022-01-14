The Temple Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Friday, Jan. 14, reminding patrons about safety protocols and capacity limits to help keep temple ordinances available as the omicron variant surges.

“We ask temple patrons to follow all health and safety protocols and to not attend the temple if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed to the virus,” the statement reads.

“To help all attend the temple while capacity is limited, we encourage Church members to schedule appointments far in advance, consider participating in each temple ordinance, and cancel appointments they cannot keep as soon as possible so others may attend.”

After closing all of its temples by late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church began to reopen its temples seven weeks later, advancing their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan that has continued since.

The Temple Department noted that it is monitoring the effects of the omicron variant, and health and safety protocols may continue to be adjusted as local conditions require. Church leaders and staff are working to expand capacity so more patrons can attend the temple as soon as it is safe. They are also improving the temple scheduling system based on feedback received.

“We are grateful for the blessing of having temples around the world continue to operate during the pandemic. … The well-being of Church members and the desire to be good citizens guide every decision regarding temples. We desire everyone to enjoy the blessings of serving and worshipping in the house of the Lord,” the statement concludes.