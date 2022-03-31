Photos: See 10 temples in Utah under construction or renovation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints counts 26 temples — operating, under construction or announced — in the state of Utah, where more than 2.13 million Church members reside.

Of those 26, seven are under construction, with another two scheduled for groundbreaking in coming months. Also, another three are under renovation, with a fourth announced for a future renovation and a fifth likely down the road.

Following are a brief recap and snapshots of temple construction and renovation in Utah. A photo of each is below and more are in the gallery at the top of the article.

Under construction — or set for it

Six of the seven Utah temples currently under construction were temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the past four-plus years as President of the Church — as were the two scheduled for groundbreakings.

Of note: President Nelson has announced new temple locations on nine different occasions — all but one coming during the eight general conferences over the past four years. On each of those nine occasions where new temple locations were announced, at least one was a location in Utah. And in the October 2019 general conference, two temples were announced for Utah — in Orem and Taylorsville.

Of the 10 Utah temples announced by President Nelson:

Six are under construction — the Layton Utah, Red Cliffs Utah, Deseret Peak Utah, Orem Utah, Taylorsville Utah and Syracuse Utah temples

Two are scheduled for groundbreaking — the Lindon Utah and Smithfield Utah temples

The site location and exterior rendering have been released for the Ephraim Utah Temple

The temple for Utah’s Heber Valley is still in planning and approval stages

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple — announced five years ago by the late President Thomas S. Monson during the April 2017 general conference — is nearing completion. Projected as a three-story, single-spired temple of some 87,000 square feet, the Saratoga temple is 30 months into construction following its Oct. 19, 2019, groundbreaking.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saratoga Springs Utah Temple continues on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Layton Utah Temple

One of the first temples announced by President Nelson in the April 2018 general conference, the Layton Utah Temple’s May 23, 2020, groundbreaking was the Church’s first after the emergence of 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the forerunner of what would become smaller, invitation-only events. The 87,000-square-foot temple features two spires above its three stories.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Layton Utah Temple continues on March 22, 2022. Credit: Jon Ryan Jensen

Orem Utah Temple

The Orem Utah Temple’s Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking came 11 months to the day after being announced as a new temple location during the October 2019 general conference. The temple is approximately 70,000 square feet, with three stories and a central spire.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Orem Utah Temple continues in Orem on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple

Also announced at the October 2019 general conference, the Taylorsville Utah Temple — projected as a three-story temple of 70,460 square feet and an octagonal tower — had its groundbreaking on Oct. 31, 2020.

Construction continues on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Red Cliffs Utah Temple

Announced as a temple for Washington County during the October 2018 general conference, the Red Cliffs temple’s southeast St. George location was identified in November 2019, its rendering released in April 2020, and its final name given in June 2020. Plans call for a three-story building of approximately 90,000 square feet, with a groundbreaking held on Nov. 7, 2020.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Red Cliffs Utah Temple in southeast St. George, Utah, continues on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Credit: Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Ground was broken for the 70,000-square-foot temple on May 15, 2021. Originally named the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, it was to be the center focus of a planned 167-acre community development near Erda, Utah. However, the First Presidency withdrew that location in August 2020 following public questions and concerns, with the new Tooele location and current name announced in January 2021.

Construction The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele continues on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Syracuse Utah Temple

With ground broken on June 12, 2021, the three-story, 89,000-square-foot temple is now into its 10th month of construction. A temple for Syracuse was announced at the April 2020 general conference.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse continues on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Scheduled for groundbreaking

The Smithfield Utah and Lindon Utah temples will be under construction soon, with each having its groundbreaking ceremony within the next several months. Ground will be broken for the new temple in Lindon on April 23 and the Smithfield temple on June 18. A temple for Lindon was announced at the October 2020 general conference and for Smithfield during the April 2021 general conference.

Exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Under renovation — now and later

The Church has six temples currently under renovation — not including the two completed and scheduled for rededication. And half of those six are in Utah, which is not surprising given President Nelson’s announcing in October 2018 general conference of plans to renovate pioneer-era temples.

In order, renovations have begun at three of the state’s such temples — the Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Manti Utah temples. The sole one still remaining is the Logan Utah Temple.

Also, President Nelson announced at the most recent general conference of plans to renovate the Provo Utah Temple. While an exterior rendering has been released of a new-look Provo temple, that renovation will not begin until the completion and dedication of of the Orem Utah Temple.

Salt Lake Utah Temple

This is a temple renovation with a whole lot more — besides extensive renovations to the iconic Salt Lake Temple, the downtown Salt Lake City project also gives attention to much of Temple Square, including grounds, visitors centers, the Church Office Building plaza and the Main Street Plaza.

The Church is providing monthly updates on the Temple Square renovation project, and the First Presidency announced the anticipated completion of the multi-year effort has been pushed back to 2025.

Renovation continues on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

St. George Utah Temple

Renovation of the St. George Utah Temple — the Church’s longest-operating temple, having been dedicated in 1877 — has passed the two-year mark.

The project includes reinforcing the temple’s structural integrity and foundation; upgrading all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; restoring furnishings and decorating – such as lighting fixtures – to the temple’s historical period; and returning full murals to the instruction rooms. It also includes work on two additions from the 1970s renovation, with the stair tower on the temple’s rear side being rebuilt and better matching the temple, and the north-side annex being replaced with a taller, larger structure, with the sealing rooms previously located in the original annex being moved to inside the temple proper.

The St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is closed for renovation, is pictured on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Manti Utah Temple

The Manti Utah Temple — originally dedicated 1877 and rededicated in 1985 after its first major renovation — closed Oct. 2, 2021, for its second renovation, which is expected to be completed in 2025. The project includes evaluating mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and renewing or replacing as needed. Also, audiovisual equipment will be added to provide film presentations in the instruction rooms.