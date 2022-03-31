Photos: See 10 temples in Utah under construction or renovation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints counts 26 temples — operating, under construction or announced — in the state of Utah, where more than 2.13 million Church members reside.
Of those 26, seven are under construction, with another two scheduled for groundbreaking in coming months. Also, another three are under renovation, with a fourth announced for a future renovation and a fifth likely down the road.
Following are a brief recap and snapshots of temple construction and renovation in Utah. A photo of each is below and more are in the gallery at the top of the article.
Under construction — or set for it
Six of the seven Utah temples currently under construction were temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the past four-plus years as President of the Church — as were the two scheduled for groundbreakings.
Of note: President Nelson has announced new temple locations on nine different occasions — all but one coming during the eight general conferences over the past four years. On each of those nine occasions where new temple locations were announced, at least one was a location in Utah. And in the October 2019 general conference, two temples were announced for Utah — in Orem and Taylorsville.
Of the 10 Utah temples announced by President Nelson:
- Six are under construction — the Layton Utah, Red Cliffs Utah, Deseret Peak Utah, Orem Utah, Taylorsville Utah and Syracuse Utah temples
- Two are scheduled for groundbreaking — the Lindon Utah and Smithfield Utah temples
- The site location and exterior rendering have been released for the Ephraim Utah Temple
- The temple for Utah’s Heber Valley is still in planning and approval stages
Read more: All 83 temple locations announced — so far — by President Nelson, with updates on each’s current status
Saratoga Springs Utah Temple
The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple — announced five years ago by the late President Thomas S. Monson during the April 2017 general conference — is nearing completion. Projected as a three-story, single-spired temple of some 87,000 square feet, the Saratoga temple is 30 months into construction following its Oct. 19, 2019, groundbreaking.
Layton Utah Temple
One of the first temples announced by President Nelson in the April 2018 general conference, the Layton Utah Temple’s May 23, 2020, groundbreaking was the Church’s first after the emergence of 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the forerunner of what would become smaller, invitation-only events. The 87,000-square-foot temple features two spires above its three stories.
Orem Utah Temple
The Orem Utah Temple’s Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking came 11 months to the day after being announced as a new temple location during the October 2019 general conference. The temple is approximately 70,000 square feet, with three stories and a central spire.
Taylorsville Utah Temple
Also announced at the October 2019 general conference, the Taylorsville Utah Temple — projected as a three-story temple of 70,460 square feet and an octagonal tower — had its groundbreaking on Oct. 31, 2020.
Red Cliffs Utah Temple
Announced as a temple for Washington County during the October 2018 general conference, the Red Cliffs temple’s southeast St. George location was identified in November 2019, its rendering released in April 2020, and its final name given in June 2020. Plans call for a three-story building of approximately 90,000 square feet, with a groundbreaking held on Nov. 7, 2020.
Deseret Peak Utah Temple
Ground was broken for the 70,000-square-foot temple on May 15, 2021. Originally named the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, it was to be the center focus of a planned 167-acre community development near Erda, Utah. However, the First Presidency withdrew that location in August 2020 following public questions and concerns, with the new Tooele location and current name announced in January 2021.
Syracuse Utah Temple
With ground broken on June 12, 2021, the three-story, 89,000-square-foot temple is now into its 10th month of construction. A temple for Syracuse was announced at the April 2020 general conference.
Scheduled for groundbreaking
The Smithfield Utah and Lindon Utah temples will be under construction soon, with each having its groundbreaking ceremony within the next several months. Ground will be broken for the new temple in Lindon on April 23 and the Smithfield temple on June 18. A temple for Lindon was announced at the October 2020 general conference and for Smithfield during the April 2021 general conference.
Under renovation — now and later
The Church has six temples currently under renovation — not including the two completed and scheduled for rededication. And half of those six are in Utah, which is not surprising given President Nelson’s announcing in October 2018 general conference of plans to renovate pioneer-era temples.
In order, renovations have begun at three of the state’s such temples — the Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Manti Utah temples. The sole one still remaining is the Logan Utah Temple.
Also, President Nelson announced at the most recent general conference of plans to renovate the Provo Utah Temple. While an exterior rendering has been released of a new-look Provo temple, that renovation will not begin until the completion and dedication of of the Orem Utah Temple.
Salt Lake Utah Temple
This is a temple renovation with a whole lot more — besides extensive renovations to the iconic Salt Lake Temple, the downtown Salt Lake City project also gives attention to much of Temple Square, including grounds, visitors centers, the Church Office Building plaza and the Main Street Plaza.
The Church is providing monthly updates on the Temple Square renovation project, and the First Presidency announced the anticipated completion of the multi-year effort has been pushed back to 2025.
Read more: Latest Temple Square renovation update — Main Street Plaza to close in April
St. George Utah Temple
Renovation of the St. George Utah Temple — the Church’s longest-operating temple, having been dedicated in 1877 — has passed the two-year mark.
The project includes reinforcing the temple’s structural integrity and foundation; upgrading all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; restoring furnishings and decorating – such as lighting fixtures – to the temple’s historical period; and returning full murals to the instruction rooms. It also includes work on two additions from the 1970s renovation, with the stair tower on the temple’s rear side being rebuilt and better matching the temple, and the north-side annex being replaced with a taller, larger structure, with the sealing rooms previously located in the original annex being moved to inside the temple proper.
Read more: St. George Utah Temple renovation enters 3rd year
Manti Utah Temple
The Manti Utah Temple — originally dedicated 1877 and rededicated in 1985 after its first major renovation — closed Oct. 2, 2021, for its second renovation, which is expected to be completed in 2025. The project includes evaluating mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and renewing or replacing as needed. Also, audiovisual equipment will be added to provide film presentations in the instruction rooms.