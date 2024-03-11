Manti Utah Temple is a tribute to the sacrifice, commitment of pioneers

The Manti Temple shines in the early morning light as last minute preparations are being completed for the upcoming open house in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024.

MANTI, Utah — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called the art and craftsmanship of the Manti Utah Temple, including the murals, the spiral staircase, carved wood details, the needlepoint cushions on altars and chairs, “stunningly beautiful,” “exquisite,” “intricate” and “beautiful.”

“This isn’t a museum of architecture and design,” said Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of Priesthood and Family Department and the Temple Department “Perhaps the question we could ask ourselves is ‘Why did these Saints, why did these pioneers, sacrifice everything that they had so that they could build this holy house of the Lord?’”

Elder Schmidtt and other Church leaders during interviews with the media at the beginning of the open-house period paid tribute to the faith and dedication of the people who settled Sanpete County and worked and sacrifice.

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, center, and his wife, Sister Alexis Schmitt, greet members of the media as they enter the front door during a tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

The temple has been closed the past two and half years for renovation, and there will be a public open house with free tours from Thursday, March 14, to Friday, April 5, excluding Sundays. Reservations are available and encouraged. The temple’s upper floors are accessible only by stairways; those with mobility concerns are welcome but will be able to only view the temple’s main floor.

The Manti Utah Temple is scheduled to be rededicated in a single session at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. An assigned presiding Church leader has yet to be announced.

Elder Schmidtt said of the pioneers, “It’s because they knew that this is the place where they could be endowed with heavenly power to help them endure life’s challenges and life’s challenges.” They also knew that it was in the temple where their families could be sealed together for eternity.

“Those wonderful Saints, those hard-working, those gritty Saints living in homes with dirt roofs, gave everything they had to construct this holy temple,” Elder Schmidtt said. He added: “It stood majestic then, and it remains so today.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said, “Consider with me the Latter-day Saints who, while nurturing families, establishing farms and managing livestock, caring for those in need and building their communities, constructed a temple worthy of the presence of the Lord.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a news briefing prior to a media tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

While she said the craftsmanship is “exquisite,” President Johnson said that “perhaps more compelling to me is their faith in Jesus Christ and the power in making and keeping promises with God.”

The members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had taken the name of the Savior on them at baptism and had also promised to remember and be like Him, they built and supported the building of the temple so that sacred ordinances could be performed, President Johnson said.

“They believed in a covenant relationship, and they were keeping their covenants through their sacrifice and consecration,” she said.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Utah Area presidency noted how “this is a very significant temple.”

Elder Hugo E. Martínez and his wife, Sister Nuria Alvarez de Martinez, have a laugh prior to a media interview about the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

The Manti Utah Temple was originally dedicated in 1888 by Wilford Woodruff as the third temple dedicated in Utah — and the fifth in the Church. Then-Church President Brigham Young selected a site in 1877 on a hill, and it took 11 years to build. It was designed by architect William Folsom, who was the architect of the St. George Tabernacle and assistant to Church architect Truman O. Angell.

Elder Martinez noted “all of the sacrifices that were made as the [pioneer] settlers were settling in and building homes,” to build the temple here.

He said that as people come to the open house, he hopes they will feel the Spirit.

“I hope they will come and see, come and feel and come and experience,” he said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a news conference prior to a media tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. On the left are Elder Hugo E. Martínez and his wife, Sister Nuria Alvarez de Martinez; on the right are Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Sister Alexis Schmitt. | Brian Nicholson

Manti Utah Temple renovation

The Manti Utah Temple is a multistory temple with towers at either end. Brigham Young intended for the Manti Utah Temple and the Logan Utah Temple in northern Utah to mirror each other.

There have been additions and renovations over the years with the annex, dressings rooms and mechanical upgrades and more in 1924, 1935, 1949, 1956, 1958 and 1964.

In 1982, the ordinance rooms were refurbished, an elevator was added to the east of the celestial room, a separate baptistry entrance was added, and the rooms surrounding the font were converted into sealing rooms.

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Sister Alexis Schmitt, walk along the temple grounds following a tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple for members of the media in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

During this recent renovation, a new entrance and a new bride and groom exit were added and the loading dock was moved.

The east side was waterproofed, with workers digging down the temple footings, along with updated landscaping. Inside, there’s new mechanical systems, new washing machines in the laundry, some new carpet and refreshed paint.

“We focused really on those things that would keep this building standing for another 50 to 100 years,” said Emily Utt, a historic sites curator. She added: “It was able stabilizing and protecting those things that really matter.”

Emily Utt, historic sites curator for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with members of the media following a tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

The four instruction rooms are now equipped to show the endowment ceremony through audiovisual presentation, as three of them have projectors and retractable screens and standalone screens installed in the fourth. Previously, the endowment was presented by temple workers in a “live session.”

Now the endowment instruction will be available to any language, Elder Schmidtt said. The temple endowment will still be progressive, with patrons moving from room to room, he said.

Assembly room

It’s 95 steps up the spiral staircase to get the assembly rooms on the top floor. The room is patterned after the meeting rooms in the Kirtland Temple and Nauvoo Temples, and similar ones are found in the Salt Lake, St. George and Logan temples, with tiered pulpits on either end.

The assembly room of the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It’s the original woodwork on the pulpits and benches, and many of the glass panes are original to the temple. There is still the original door hardware throughout the temple.

Manti temple murals

“The interior focus of this project was the murals — the conservation of these great masterpieces in the Church,” Utt said.

The instruction rooms are representative of the creation, the garden room, the world and also a room prior to the celestial room. There are also murals in the baptistry.

In the creation room, the murals by C.C.A. Christensen showing the different stages of the creation — with volcanic eruptions, plants, dinosaurs and animals — were painted in 1886 and are the only 19th-century murals in the temple.

An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A conservation team based in Chicago came and helped clean off 130 years of “gunk,” including years of grime and varnish, and worked for about four months, Utt said.

Utt said it was a “a very careful and very detailed process literally an inch at a time.”

In the garden room, representing the Garden of Eden, was first painted on the plaster by Danquart Anthon Weggeland. The plaster delaminated in 1944, and it had to be removed. Joseph Everett began the new murals on canvas and finished one wall when he died. Robert L. Shepherd completed them after Everett’s death.

An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They were “two great mural artists in the Church at the time,” Utt said.

In the garden room, there were a few touch-up spots and where the canvas needed to be re-glued.

Shepherd also did the murals in the baptistry, which include depictions of Jesus’ baptism, Joseph Smith and Olivery Cowdery’s baptism, and ancient world baptisms, along with four panels of scriptures.

The baptistry inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The plaster was separating from the walls and damaging the canvas, Utt said. The murals were carefully removed, sent for conservation to Chicago where they were cleaned and repaired. The walls were replastered and art reinstalled.

In the world room is Minerva Tiechert’s mural that took 23 working days and has more than 120 people depicting the gathering of Israel. Like the garden room, the murals only needed minor touch-ups and places where it was adhered.

President Johnson said of Teichert: “She is another example of another Latter-day Saint who consecrated her time and talents to the house of the Lord.”

One of the instruction rooms in the Manti Utah Temple. It is also known as the "world room" for the depictions on the wall murals. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the back, the mural shows the Tower of Babel and on one side, the gathering of the world with many cultures and people are represented, as others are in shadow reaching out for help. The other side shows biblical scenes, with Abraham, Joseph being sold into Egypt and Moses receiving the Ten Commandments. It comes together at the front of the room with a representation of Zion.

Focus on the Savior

Throughout the temple, there are many paintings that depict the Savior.

An inside of the main lobby inside the Manti Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An original painting in the entryway shows the Savior Jesus Christ holding a lamb with several more at his feet. In the background is a depiction of Sanpete County.

“What a beautiful reminder that painting is that the temple was erected at great sacrifice as the house of the Lord, the Lamb of God, who for us committed for us, the ultimate sacrifice,” President Johnson said.

“He, Jesus Christ, is both the lamb and the shepherd. You will find that he is the center of everything we do.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, talks with Sadie Williams (left) of Mayfield, Utah, and Emma Willden of Gunnison, Utah, following a tour of the newly renovated Manti Temple in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024. Williams and Willden are students at Snow College and were reporting on the event for the school’s newspaper, The Snowdrift. | Brian Nicholson

Elder Schmidtt said: “This temple stands as our witness of Jesus Christ, that He lives, of the reality of His Resurrection and of the reality that the heavens continue to be open, that there are living prophets on the earth today.”

The newly renovated Manti Utah Temple shines in the morning light in preparation of its upcoming open house in Manti, Utah, on Monday, March 11, 2024. | Brian Nicholson