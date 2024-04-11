Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Temples

Video: See the Angel Moroni statue placed on the Salt Lake Temple

In the Church News video “Fortify Spiritual Foundations,” hear what Bishop Gérald Caussé said about temples

By Sarah Jane Weaver
In a Church News video titled "Fortify Spiritual Foundations," Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and Emily Utt from the Church History Department talk about the temple pointing its patrons toward the Savior. Screenshot from Church News video

Construction workers and others gathered on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to watch as crews returned the Angel Moroni statue to the Salt Lake Temple’s center-east tower after a four-year absence during the temple’s extensive and ongoing renovations.

The 12-foot, gold-leafed statue of angel Moroni, sculpted by Cyrus Dallin, was originally placed atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 1892, after the exterior of the temple was finished.

This Church News video, titled “Fortify Spiritual Foundations,” includes images of the crews returning the statue to the renovated temple. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, joined by Emily Utt of the Church History Department, addressed the small gathering.

Quoting Church President Russell M. Nelson, Bishop Caussé said, “Everything taught in the temple, through instruction and through the Spirit, increases our understanding of Jesus Christ.”

Related Stories
As Angel Moroni statue returns atop Salt Lake Temple, Bishop Caussé, others focus on Christ, covenants
Watch the video and see photos of President Nelson’s inspection of the Salt Lake Temple
What did President Nelson teach during October 2021 general conference? Strengthen your foundation, make time for the Lord
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed