Photo gallery: President Oaks dedicates the Church’s 190th temple in Urdaneta, Philippines

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

URDANETA, Philippines — President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple — the Church’s 190th worldwide and third in the Philippines — on Sunday, April 28.

“A temple dedication also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to faithfulness in the work of the Lord,” he said.

Nestled amid picturesque rice fields, the 32,604-square-foot Urdaneta temple is located in the southern part of Urdaneta along the MacArthur Highway. The site also includes temple patron housing. Temple motifs include the sampaguita flower — a representation of purity, simplicity, humility and strength to Filipinos.

President Oaks said Church leaders chose to locate a temple in Urdaneta because of its central location to the 200,000 Latter-day Saints in the temple district — who reside in 34 stakes and 13 districts.

Following are numerous photographs of Urdaneta and the temple dedication:

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple during the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy R. Duncan, Elder Carlos G. Revillo, Jr., a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area Presidency, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo stand near the Urdaneta Philippines Temples, in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leaves the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees wave to President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after the temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Homes line the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ruann Manding, Christine Joy Carilo and Precious Joy Galism attend the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees enter the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A man collects muscles ftom the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Filipino flag flies at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Eggs are sold at the market in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jasper Escano and his grandmother Gloria dela Cruz attend the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Emeritus General Authority Augusto Lim attends the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Elder Lim was the first General Authority in the Philippines. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Gregorio and Ana Marie Karganilla in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rogelio and Maria Teresita in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Aaron Delos Santos in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks walk into the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A fisherman drops a net in the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Gail Untalan holds her recommend while attending the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Wagner Ocampo, Sarah Linsangan and Judy Tigno in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Journal Liz Ramirez in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The temple dedication choir pose for photos in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A recommend is held during the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees enter the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees enter the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dante Pablo prepares to enter the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Aliyah Cassandra, 9, attends the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks wave to attendees during the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sisters Remheart and Azursky Baro look at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple after the dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks walk near the Urdaneta Philippines Temple period to the dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks ride near the Urdaneta Philippines Temple period to the dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The temple dedication choir look at photos prior to the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Vegetables are purchased in a market in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Homes along the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A fisherman makes a catch in the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fish are sold in a market in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Julius Jesus rakes up debris to prepare for the dedication of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A boat crosses the Calmay River in Daguban City, near Urdaneta, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun sets on the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in Urdaneta, Philippines, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Sunday, April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News