See photos from the Taylorsville Utah Temple dedication

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — On a sunny day with blue skies and puffy clouds, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2.

Elder Gong was accompanied at the dedication by his wife, Sister Susan Gong, who is a Taylorsville native; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Nuria Martinez; and Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke.

Elder Gong invited members to enjoy the blessings of making sacred covenants as they “come to the Lord in the house of the Lord.”

The Taylorsville Utah Temple is the 192nd dedicated house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and one of what will be 30 temples in Utah.

Following are photographs of the Taylorsville temple and the Church leaders and members who participated in the day’s two dedicatory sessions.

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Lynaea Hopkins, 12, and Merrilee Hopkins of West Valley City after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Steve and Jewel Busch take a selfie in front of the Taylorsville Utah Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, walk around the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple on the day of its dedication, Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Attendees pose for photos outside the Taylorsville Utah Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, pose for photos along with Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke, and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Nuria Martinez, at the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with Samantha Watkins, 9, Kearns, Utah, while Becky Watkins looks on after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for photos along with Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Utah Area presidency, pose for photos at the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets James Perkes of Kearns, Utah, after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Alberto Marques takes a selfie of himself, his wife, Patricia Gester, and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Michael Brown family pose for photos with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after the second session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for photos outside the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Flowers bloom on the Taylorsville Utah Temple grounds prior to the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles takes a few moments to talk with Elders Mateo Correa Vega of Uruguay, and Brady Whightman of Gig Harbor, Washington, serving in the Salt Lake City West Mission, after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Cliffords, Gordon, Kristine and their daughter Rosalie, talk as they walk toward the Taylorsville Utah Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Those who attended the first session exit the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Barr family pose for photos at the Taylorsville Utah Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Two young ladies walk near the front doors of the Taylorsville Utah Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Triona McMaster and Nicole Andersen talk while sitting on a planter box wall at the Taylorsville Utah Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for a photo with Taylorsville Mayor Kristie S. Overson and her husband, Brent Overson, after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Those who attended the first session exit the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Taylorsville Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Niualiku family from the Salt Lake City Central (Tongan) Stake, pose for photos outside the Taylorsville Utah Temple, following the first dedication session on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Those who attended the first session exit the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, walk around the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A couple takes a selfie after the first dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News