The ceiling of a new baptistry in the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple on July 17, 2024. The renovated temple will have two baptistries instead of one and both located in the north addition.

Editor’s note: These questions and answers were released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Saturday, Sept. 21, along with an update on the interior renovation of the Salt Lake Temple.

How does the Church approach historic preservation?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints values its history and makes tremendous efforts every year to preserve historic temples, tabernacles, chapels, and other buildings. Recent examples include the Salt Lake Temple project and extensive restoration projects on the Manti Utah Temple and the Logan Tabernacle. Most historic temples, tabernacles and chapels in the Church continue to be used for worship of Jesus Christ. As such, the preservation of these buildings must be balanced with considerations of safety and current and future use. Church leaders counsel with preservationists, structural engineers, and other professionals — as well as seek divine guidance — as they balance these sometimes-competing factors.

Related Stories President Nelson rededicates the historic Manti Utah Temple

Why is the Salt Lake Temple being renovated instead of restored?

The temple is a building designed to facilitate worship of God by Latter-day Saints through the generations. One of the primary reasons for the temple renovation is seismic protection. The initial plan was to seismically strengthen the building while also preserving as much of the historic interior as possible. As the seismic design progressed, along with the request to improve the temple’s function and capacity, the decision was made to rearrange the floor plan to better accommodate seismic and functional improvements. Not all rooms could be preserved with this plan, but the new floor plan will better accommodate more Latter-day Saints who worship in the temple.

A rendering of the renovated celestial room in the Salt Lake Temple, released in September 2024 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story Salt Lake Temple interior renovation update: Returning to pioneer roots and preserving for the future

Have any rooms been preserved?

Crews are preserving most of the terrestrial room, the celestial room, the two sealing rooms, the large assembly room on the fifth floor and the four stone spiral staircases in each corner tower.

A rendering of the new veil room in the Salt Lake Temple, released with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Have some original elements been restored?

Skilled artisans have worked to restore the oxen of the original baptismal font, some original doorknobs and the Tiffany glass windows. Original furniture, lighting, artwork and the stone spiral staircases in each corner tower are also being restored to ensure that the temple’s rich heritage is preserved for future generations.

Skilled artisans have meticulously restored the Tiffany stained glass windows of the Salt Lake Temple to help ensure that the temple’s rich heritage is preserved for future generations, noted the September 2024 renovation update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Were the hand-painted murals preserved?

As we make these significant changes for the future, many historic elements are being impacted. For example, the addition of new instruction rooms, a new method of presentation, seismic strengthening and changes to meet accessibility requirements meant that the murals in the temple would need to be moved and/or repainted. It was impossible to know whether the murals could be preserved during such a move. They were originally painted directly on lath and plaster walls, which had been repaired and repainted many times because of water damage and other deterioration. Further, the change to a film presentation meant that the rooms would be reconfigured. For all these reasons, the murals were carefully photographed and documented before removal, and some of the original portions are being preserved in the Church’s archives. Many other historic features of the building have also been photographed, documented, replicated and in some cases, architecturally salvaged.

A rendering of an instruction room in the renovated Salt Lake Temple, shared with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How will history be preserved?

The temple has been renovated several times since the temple’s completion in 1893. The most extensive renovation took place from 1962 to 1966. At that time, an addition for sealing rooms was added to the temple’s north side, and the original temple annex was demolished with a new, larger annex constructed. Modern carpets were installed, and many historic details were removed or painted over. This latest renovation will feel more consistent and more like the original Victorian-era temple. Historic patterns and designs will be found throughout the temple’s decorative carpets, draperies, fabrics, rugs, and trims.

A rendering of the new grand staircase of the Salt Lake Temple, released in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Besides seismic protection, how else is the temple being renovated?

A guiding principle of the renovation is that the temple can now serve more Latter-day Saints from around the world. The interior floorplan was heavily modified and will have more space to accommodate more people safely and comfortably, with 100,000 square feet of additional space. It will have two baptistries instead of one. It will have 22 sealing rooms, up from 13. It will have five instruction rooms in addition to a veil room.

More efficient utilities, such as new heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems are also being added.

A rendering of a large sealing room in the Salt Lake Temple, released with the September 2024 update. The renovated Salt Lake Temple will have 22 sealing rooms, where marriages occur, up from 13. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Will the live instruction resume?

Instead of progressing room-to-room to receive live instruction, the renovated temple will now have single-room presentations by film, available in more than 90 languages to accommodate Latter-day Saints from all over the world who will come to worship in this iconic temple.

These adjustments will allow more sessions to occur each day.

Where can I learn more about the Salt Lake Temple renovation?

For information about visiting Temple Square and construction updates, visit TempleSquare.org.