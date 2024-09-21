Salt Lake Temple interior renovation update: Returning to pioneer roots and preserving for the future

While the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple has been covered in scaffolding, workers making seismic upgrades to the foundation and building entry pavilions, among other projects, the interior also has been undergoing renovations.

The interior of the Salt Lake Temple is designed to be a holy space that honors the pioneer past and also accommodates the worship of God for more generations, according to the update released on Saturday, Sept. 21, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Artist renderings of the interior were also released. A list of questions and answers about the Salt Lake Temple was also published.

A rendering of the entry into the Salt Lake Temple, with the recommend desk and skylight, was released with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church President Russell M. Nelson said in the press conference announcing the renovations that all upgrades to the temple “will emphasize and highlight the life, ministry and mission of Jesus Christ in His desire to bless every nation, kindred, tongue and people.”

The update includes what has been preserved and changed in the interior, including those due to the seismic upgrades for the temple and increasing the capacity and accessibility in the house of the Lord.

Returning to pioneer-era roots

The Salt Lake Temple has been renovated many times since its original dedication on April 6, 1893, including in the 1930s, the 1960s, and the 1980s, with many of the most extensive renovations from 1962 to 1966. And with this recent renovation, the needed seismic upgrades while preserving the interior still meant changes were needed, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

A rendering of the renovated celestial room in the Salt Lake Temple, released in September 2024 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many portions of the temple with particular historical and spiritual significance are being preserved and restored, including the celestial room, two original sealing rooms, the large assembly room on the fifth floor, the four stone spiral staircases in each corner tower and most of the terrestrial room. Also, the oxen of the original baptismal font, original doorknobs and the Tiffany glass windows have been restored and artisans are working to restore original furniture, lighting and artwork.

Additionally, historic research was done to discover the Victorian-era patterns and designs original to the temple and these designs are being incorporated in carpets, draperies, fabric, paint, rugs and trims.

“The renovated temple will feel more consistent and more like the original Salt Lake Temple from beginning to end,” Bill Williams, the Church’s director of architecture said. “As soon as you walk through the doors of the north entry pavilion, it will look like a Victorian-era temple, which was never the case after previous renovations. I think for most people it will feel like, ‘Wow. Now it feels like the Salt Lake Temple from stem to stern.’”

Skilled artisans have meticulously restored the Tiffany stained glass windows of the Salt Lake Temple to help ensure that the temple’s rich heritage is preserved for future generations, noted the September 2024 renovation update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Interior changes

There were some elements of the temple’s interior that couldn’t be restored, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org

“While we were not able to keep all elements of the original temple, it’s also true that the Salt Lake Temple is a living building — with a past and a future,” Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said. “We have done everything possible to preserve this holy edifice. I rejoice that this significant renovation is creating spaces for future generations to have their own sacred experiences.”

A rendering of the new grand staircase of the Salt Lake Temple, released in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The seismic upgrades, including strengthening the temple and making it easier and safer for everyone, required changes to the floorplan and removing many parts of the historic interior. These include the removal of the staircase connecting the temple’s first and second floors due to the complexity of the seismic upgrade.

Many interior walls were made from unreinforced masonry and those walls also had to be removed. The murals in the instruction rooms were hand-painted on plaster and were not saved, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Historians, preservationists and conservators led efforts to document and preserve sections of the murals and other historic components. These were then documented and photographed and portions will be preserved in the nearby Church History Library.

A rendering of an instruction room in the renovated Salt Lake Temple, shared with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Expansion and accessibility

Another purpose of the renovation was improving the temple’s capacity and accessibility, which also resulted in changes to the interior.

These include:

The underground addition to the temple had an additional 100,000 square feet.

The temple will have two baptistries, instead of one. The original cast-iron oxen are being restored and placed in one of the new baptistries.

The house of the Lord will have 22 sealing rooms, up from 13.

The temple will have five endowment instruction rooms, with increased seating space.

The house of the Lord will have one veil room.

New elevators, including those with high capacity, have been added throughout the house of the Lord.

Stairs or ramps between the instruction rooms have been eliminated.

A rendering of a new baptistry in the Salt Lake Temple released with the September 2024 update. The renovated temple will have two baptistries instead of one and both will be in the north addition. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the temple endowment, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints learn more about the plan of salvation and make several sacred covenants. Events that are part of the plan of salvation are presented, including the Creation of the world, the Fall of Adam and Eve, the Atonement of Jesus Christ, the Apostasy and the Restoration.

Previously in the Salt Lake Temple members would progress through a series of rooms during the endowment, and in each room, murals were painted on the walls to help illustrate what is taught in the room. (In other temples, depending on the design, people may stay in the same room for the endowment instruction or change rooms once.)

A rendering of the new grand hall of the Salt Lake Temple, released in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the renovation, the endowment will be a single-room video presentation and available in more than 90 languages. The rooms will have high-quality audio/visual systems to support different languages and, like many other houses of the Lord, the ordinance will have subtitles.

The north addition will also have a central corridor system to help with navigational issues. Also, the improvements include upgrades to lighting and mechanical systems and more efficient utilities, such as new heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems.

“We want to create a positive, seamless experience for everyone who visits the temple,” said Andy Kirby, director of the Church’s historic temple renovations. “We removed all 1960s infrastructure, with its low ceilings and confusing corridors. The new central corridor, with its skylight view of the temple, makes it easier to find your way.”

About the Salt Lake Temple renovation

The Salt Lake Temple was dedicated on April 6, 1893, after 40 years of construction. The recent renovation of the Salt Lake Temple was announced in April 2019, the Salt Lake Temple closed at the end of the year for the multiyear project.

The renovations include “the removal of the existing temple entry/annex, removal of the South Visitors’ Center, renovation of the historic Salt Lake Temple, construction of new temple entry buildings and visitors’ pavilions, and new hardscape and landscaping.”

The Salt Lake Temple is seen through one of the windows of the north addition on July 31, 2024. The temple’s north addition is 100,000 square feet. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple’s foundation has been undergoing a significant seismic upgrade, including installing a base isolation system, to help the temple withstand large-magnitude earthquakes. Reinforced concrete beams are being installed under the foundations of the temple using the “jack and bore” process. A new access tunnel under North Temple Street will be installed to connect the Conference Center parking area to the temple’s entrance.

Also, various plazas around Temple Square have been renovated, including the removal of the North Visitors’ Center to make room for gardens and restrooms.

The most recent update in August showed the finished Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza, progress on the new pavilions and on the seismic upgrade to the Salt Lake Temple. The concrete transfer girders, which in an earthquake transfer the load of the temple to a stronger, reinforced foundation, have been recently completed for the temple’s west towers, with the east towers done earlier.

In March 2023, it was announced that the project’s targeted completion date was now in 2026.

A rendering of a large sealing room in the Salt Lake Temple, released with the September 2024 update. The renovated Salt Lake Temple will have 22 sealing rooms, where marriages occur, up from 13. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A rendering of the new veil room in the Salt Lake Temple, released with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A rendering of the entry pavilion of the new north addition to the Salt Lake Temple, shared with the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Aaronic Priesthood end of the assembly room of the Salt Lake Temple as of July 31, 2024. This is one of the rooms being restored in the temple’s extensive renovation. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Skilled artisans have meticulously restored the Tiffany stained glass windows of the Salt Lake Temple to help ensure that the temple’s rich heritage is preserved for future generations, noted the September 2024 update. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The ceiling of a new baptistry in the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple on July 17, 2024. The renovated temple will have two baptistries instead of one and both located in the north addition. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints