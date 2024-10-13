See photos from the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple dedication

Attendees walk into the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Nedman Orlando Álvarez Escobar, who lives in Progreso, Honduras, was baptized in 1984. Since then he has dreamed of having a temple close by.

“I feel a deep gratitude to Heavenly Father for giving us this beautiful temple, His house,” he said. “I sincerely feel a very strong emotion in my heart, great joy, great delight to know that I now have the house of the Lord very close to be able to attend and carry out the ordinances for my ancestors here. That has been my dream. I never imagined it would be so soon and that God would give me the blessing of being able to see it and enter it.”

Álvarez was one of many Latter-day Saints who attended the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, presided over by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Lilian Sonia Rodríguez, who was baptized in 1972, agreed with Álvarez, and plans to attend the temple often.

Attendees walk to the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“We can come two, three, four times a week, and so for me,” she said. “What a wonder to have this beautiful temple here in San Pedro Sula.”

Jacinto Urbina Ortecho, a member since 1983, said having a temple in San Pedro Sula is a “great blessing.”

“We had longed for it for a long time, and this is our day,” he said. “We are very happy, very content that the Lord has blessed us with a temple close to our home, just minutes away, and the Lord has blessed us, and we feel very happy about it.

The house of the Lord has become a special source of spiritual strength for Luisa Martinez, who will serve in the temple laundry room. A short time ago, her adult daughter died. Martinez vicariously performed her daughter’s temple ordinances and felt she accepted. Several family members also came for a tour during the open house.

Wendy Gonzales and Lizzeth Morel hug during the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Not only is the temple beautiful, but it is a part of heaven on earth,” said Martinez, who first attended the temple in Guatemala City. “When we first saw the temple was completed, I was overcome with emotion.”

Miguel Leaba is not a member but is progressing towards baptism as he learns about the gospel. When construction on the temple began, he was hired as a worker, and in the process, was introduced to the Church. A big smile formed on his face as he reflected on a spiritual experience he had while standing in the celestial room during the open house.

Jayden Abina Di Rivera attends the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“It was an experience unlike any I have ever had in my life,” he said. “The temple is a complete marvel. The gospel and learning about the temple have helped me to come closer to God and as I have worked here [on the temple grounds] I have felt joy.”

Following are photographs of the San Pedro Sula temple and the Church leaders and members who participated in the day’s two dedicatory sessions.

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Mauricia Rivera, 90, attends the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Suzanne Quiros, 5, attends the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees walk into the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Keira Elizabeth Reyes attends the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Ruth Renlund walk by the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Valery Caceres and Elizabeth Villegas attend the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees exit the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Teh corner stone of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rocia Carcamo shoots a photo of the temple during the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees walk to the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ilda Inestroza takes a selfie during the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, and Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Temple Department at the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Traffic moves through the heavy flooding near San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A family looks through the gates at the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A fisherman boats through the water in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News