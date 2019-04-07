In the News
7 April 2019
5 September 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference.
The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 5, 2020, with Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy, presiding. Attendance was limited to comply with COVID-19 social guidelines, but the ceremony was livestreamed throughout the region.
Blvr. Mario Catarino Rivas
Cortés, San Pedro Sula 21102
Honduras
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Honduras.
It will be the northernmost temple in the country.
The San Pedro Sula temple’s groundbreaking happened on the same day as the Orem Utah Temple’s groundbreaking.
The 2009 and 2020 groundbreakings for the Tegucigalpa Honduras and San Pedro Sula temples, respectively — the first and second temples in the country — both happened in September. Honduras also celebrates its Independence Day in September.
