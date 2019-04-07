Menu
San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

5 September 2020

San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple under construction
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

The groundbreaking of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple was presided over by Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy, on Sept. 5, 2020. Elder Hernández is originally from San Pedro Sula.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Elder Hernández shared that blessings come not only from the temple but also from preparing to enter the temple: “Personal preparation [to go to the temple] will bring to our lives many unimaginable blessings, such as eternal life and uniting the family for eternity.”

Timeline of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

April
07
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference.

September
05
2020
Groundbreaking

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 5, 2020, with Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy, presiding. Attendance was limited to comply with COVID-19 social guidelines, but the ceremony was livestreamed throughout the region.

The San Pedro Sula temple was announced April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Sept. 5, 2020, and presided over by Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy.

Architecture and Design of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple will be a one-story building with a tower above the entrance. Exterior renderings show groups of three rectangular windows lined around the exterior and an arch over the front set of brown doors. The tower above the building sits on a square base and has an arched window on each side with a domed cupola on top.

In front of the temple will be a fountain and rows of bushes. Grass and palm trees will also cover the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside, with mountains and many trees behind him.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside with a forest behind him.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside to a congregation of people in Sunday best who are sitting in chairs under a cloth shade structure.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up, with bushes and trees behind them.

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

5 September 2020

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder José Bernardo Hernández

Location

Blvr. Mario Catarino Rivas
Cortés, San Pedro Sula 21102
Honduras

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Honduras.

Fact #2

It will be the northernmost temple in the country.

Fact #3

The San Pedro Sula temple’s groundbreaking happened on the same day as the Orem Utah Temple’s groundbreaking.

Fact #4

The 2009 and 2020 groundbreakings for the Tegucigalpa Honduras and San Pedro Sula temples, respectively — the first and second temples in the country — both happened in September. Honduras also celebrates its Independence Day in September.

