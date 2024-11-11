Read President Nelson’s prayer to dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Following is the text to the prayer offered by President Russell M. Nelson to dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

O, God our Eternal Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, we are assembled to dedicate this, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We are grateful to be Thy covenant children. We thank Thee for Thy beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer. We are grateful that, because of His Atonement, we have the possibility of eternal life with Thee and with our loved ones.

Heavenly Father, we praise and honor Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

We are grateful for Joseph Smith, Prophet of the Restoration. His faithfulness made it possible for the gospel to roll forth throughout the earth as a stone cut out of the mountain without hands.

We are thankful for Thy faithful tithe-payers, throughout the world, who have helped to fund this temple.

Now, invoking the keys of the holy apostleship vested in me, and by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, I now dedicate to Thee and Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for its sacred purposes.

We dedicate this temple from its footings to its tower. We dedicate each room for its designated purpose. We dedicate the baptistry and the altars, where sacred covenants are made. We dedicate the celestial room to be a place of personal revelation and peace.

We ask Thee to bless the audiovisual equipment, and all other essential systems. Please bless the sacred ground upon which this magnificent structure stands.

We also dedicate the adjacent meetinghouse with its grounds and facilities for its designated purpose.

Wilt Thou protect Thy house and its surroundings from the elements and from any who might approach these sacred premises with evil intent? May this sacred structure bring beauty and peace to the Tooele Valley. May Thy holy house become a beacon of hope to all who see it.

We ask Thee to bless the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants, and all those who will serve as temple workers.

We are grateful to be disciples of Jesus Christ and to know that He stands at the head of His Church. He directs His work through those whom we sustain as prophets, seers, and revelators.

We pray that this temple may be a house of peace and personal revelation for all who worthily enter these doors. May their families be strengthened and protected as they serve here.

Please inspire our youth to attend Thy house often. Help them to discern truth from error. Please bless them with a desire to always be worthy of a temple recommend. Please inspire all who enter Thy house to stand as witnesses of Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

For these blessings, and all else that Thou seest fit to grant unto us, we thank Thee.

We love Thee, dear Father, and we love Thy Son Jesus Christ. Humbly, we offer this prayer of dedication in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

