Fact #3

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple used to be called the Tooele Valley Utah Temple until the name was changed on Jan. 19, 2021. Elder Brook P. Hales , who presided at the temple’s groundbreaking, said , “I happened to be in the meeting that day when they approved it, and I had to constrain myself from being too overly excited because I think it’s a great name. I think it’s an inspired name.”