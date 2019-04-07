Menu
Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

15 May 2021

Deseret Peak Utah Temple under construction
Deseret Peak Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

On May 14, 2021, a wind-driven storm blew toward the Deseret Peak Utah Temple site and threatened to damage thousands of dollars of unplaced landscaping elements before the temple even started being constructed. But “at the last minute, the storm seemed to split in two, passing the site on either side and sparing potential damage.”

The next day, on May 15, 2021, the Deseret Peak temple’s groundbreaking ceremony began, presided over by Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy. Around 220 people attended the invitation-only event, but it was also livestreamed to thousands of people. Some civic leaders, like Utah Congressman Burgess Owens, were in attendance.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Hales said, “Help us that through the Atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we might be prepared and worthy to enter Thy sacred house to receive the blessings of exaltation available for ourselves and for our ancestors.”
Groundbreaking Photos of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Timeline of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

April
07
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tooele Valley, Utah, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference.

January
19
2021
Name changed

The temple, previously referred to as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, had its name changed to the current name on Jan. 19, 2021. The location was also moved 2.6 miles southwest of the previous location, with this change announced on Jan. 19 as well.

May
15
2021
Groundbreaking

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 15, 2021, with Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy who had been a Tooele Valley resident for around three decades, presiding.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple was announced April 7, 2019, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were presided over by Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, on May 15, 2021.

Architecture and Design of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 70,000 square feet. Above the white, cast-stone exterior will be copper shingles. Exterior renderings show the temple will have several layers, each layer smaller than the one below. Atop the building will be a central tower on a square base with a domed cupola on top and a tall, arched window on each side.

Throughout the temple — such as in the windows and doorways — is a prominent theme of tall arches, often used to represent Jesus Christ’s emergence from the tomb three days after His death. The house of the Lord will include four sealing rooms that each seat 50 people. The temple will be built on a 17.98-acre site, with small trees, grass plots and multicolored bushes covering the grounds. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site.

Interior Photos of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

7 April 2019

Groundbreaking

15 May 2021

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Brook P. Hales

CURRENT PRESIDENT AND MATRON

Kenneth Lee Hale & Jennie Williamson Hale

Location

2400 N. 400 W.
Tooele, Utah 84074
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Tooele County, Utah.

Fact #2

Many audience members at the groundbreaking were seated over the exact location of where the celestial room was planned to be built.

Fact #3

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple used to be called the Tooele Valley Utah Temple until the name was changed on Jan. 19, 2021. Elder Brook P. Hales, who presided at the temple’s groundbreaking, said, “I happened to be in the meeting that day when they approved it, and I had to constrain myself from being too overly excited because I think it’s a great name. I think it’s an inspired name.”

