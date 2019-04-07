In the News
7 April 2019
15 May 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tooele Valley, Utah, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference.
The temple, previously referred to as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, had its name changed to the current name on Jan. 19, 2021. The location was also moved 2.6 miles southwest of the previous location, with this change announced on Jan. 19 as well.
The Deseret Peak Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 15, 2021, with Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy who had been a Tooele Valley resident for around three decades, presiding.
2400 N. 400 W.
Tooele, Utah 84074
United States
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Tooele County, Utah.
Many audience members at the groundbreaking were seated over the exact location of where the celestial room was planned to be built.
The Deseret Peak Utah Temple used to be called the Tooele Valley Utah Temple until the name was changed on Jan. 19, 2021. Elder Brook P. Hales, who presided at the temple’s groundbreaking, said, “I happened to be in the meeting that day when they approved it, and I had to constrain myself from being too overly excited because I think it’s a great name. I think it’s an inspired name.”
