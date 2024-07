On May 14, 2021, a wind-driven storm blew toward the Deseret Peak Utah Temple site and threatened to damage thousands of dollars of unplaced landscaping elements before the temple even started being constructed. But “ at the last minute , the storm seemed to split in two, passing the site on either side and sparing potential damage.”The next day, on May 15, 2021, the Deseret Peak temple’s groundbreaking ceremony began, presided over by Elder Brook P. Hales , a General Authority Seventy. Around 220 people attended the invitation-only event, but it was also livestreamed to thousands of people. Some civic leaders, like Utah Congressman Burgess Owens, were in attendance.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Hales said, “Help us that through the Atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we might be prepared and worthy to enter Thy sacred house to receive the blessings of exaltation available for ourselves and for our ancestors.”

Architecture and Design of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Interior Photos of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple