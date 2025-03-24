An artist’s rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dates for the open house and dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which will be the state’s second house of the Lord.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, with the single dedicatory session to be broadcast to all units in the temple district.

Prior to the dedication, a media day, a series of tours and a public open house will be held at the recently completed house of the Lord.

A media day is planned for Monday, July 14, with invited guests to tour the temple Tuesday and Wednesday, July 15-16. The public open house starts Thursday, July 17, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 2, excluding Sundays.

The dedication and open house dates were first announced Monday, March 24, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

During the April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced Farmington, New Mexico, as one of 20 sites for new temples.

The Church identified the location for the Farmington temple on June 23, 2021, and released an exterior rendering of the temple on Oct. 19, 2021.

The April 30, 2022, groundbreaking for the house of the Lord was presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy who was born in the southwestern Colorado city of Cortez and grew up as a teen in Farmington.

A map showing the location of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Projected to be a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet, the Farmington New Mexico Temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. A meetinghouse will also be built on the site in Farmington, which serves as the commercial hub of the Four Corners area where the states of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

The temple will be the state’s second, joining the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, which was dedicated in March 2000. Nearly 70,000 Latter-day Saints reside in New Mexico, spread across almost 140 congregations.

However, the temple will serve not only members in New Mexico but also Latter-day Saints from the Four Corners region of the southwestern United States, including parts of Colorado, Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

Sister Christine Perkins and Elder Anthony D. Perkins, left, are joined by tribal leaders and other invited guests at the groundbreaking of the Farmington New Mexico Temple in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints