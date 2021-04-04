Menu
Farmington New Mexico Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

30 April 2022

Farmington New Mexico Temple under construction
Farmington New Mexico Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Farmington New Mexico Temple

Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. Elder Larry J. Echo Hawk, an emeritus General Authority Seventy; Elder Tommy D. Haws, an Area Seventy; and their wives, Sister Teresa Echo Hawk and Sister Eileen Haws, respectively, joined Elder Perkins at the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

In his dedicatory prayer over the temple site and future construction process, Elder Perkins said, “We are grateful Thy temple will be built in this city where three rivers come together and leave as one. ... We pray that women, men and youth of every race and ethnicity, every language, every political persuasion and every walk of life will feel welcome to come up and worship in this holy place and depart in unity as covenant-keeping disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Farmington New Mexico Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

During April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Farmington, New Mexico. It was announced along with 19 other temples, which had been the most locations announced at one time.

April
30
2022
Groundbreaking

The Farmington New Mexico temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 30, 2022, and was presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Seventy.

A temple was announced for Farmington, New Mexico, on April 4, 2021, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. A year later, on April 30, 2022, Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Seventy presided over the temple's groundbreaking ceremony.

Architecture and Design of the Farmington New Mexico Temple

The Farmington New Mexico Temple will be built on 6.62 acres, with a meetinghouse sharing the site. This house of the Lord is planned to be a single-story building and will be approximately 25,000 square feet in size.

According to exterior renderings, the temple will have a white, brick-patterned exterior, with rectangular windows around the edifice and an arch in front of the entryway. Above the building will be a multilevel tower with two rectangular windows on each side and a spire on top.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Farmington New Mexico Temple

Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy and his wife are joined by tribal leaders and other invited guests at the groundbreaking of the Farmington New Mexico Temple in Farmington, New Mexico. Those pictured include Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation (center), Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and Elder Larry J. Echo Hawk, an Emeritus General Authority Seventy (right).
Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy offers remarks at the groundbreaking of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.
The groundbreaking ceremony shovels and picture of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

Quick Facts

Location

4400 College Blvd.

Farmington, New Mexico 87402

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in New Mexico.

Fact #2

This house of the Lord will serve the Four Corners region — which includes parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

Fact #3

It was the first New Mexico temple announced in the 21st century.

Fact #4

Both the Farmington temple and the state’s first temple — the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — were announced on April 4. The Albuquerque temple had been announced 24 years earlier, in 1997.

