4 April 2021
30 April 2022
During April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Farmington, New Mexico. It was announced along with 19 other temples, which had been the most locations announced at one time.
The Farmington New Mexico temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 30, 2022, and was presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Seventy.
4400 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in New Mexico.
This house of the Lord will serve the Four Corners region — which includes parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and the Navajo Nation.
It was the first New Mexico temple announced in the 21st century.
Both the Farmington temple and the state’s first temple — the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple — were announced on April 4. The Albuquerque temple had been announced 24 years earlier, in 1997.
