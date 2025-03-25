Read President Holland’s prayer to rededicate the Toronto Ontario Temple as a ‘house of the Lord’

Following is the text of the prayer offered by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to rededicate the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday, March 23.

Our holy and merciful Father in Heaven, Father of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Father of Thy magnificent Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, and Father to each of us here in mortality, we bow our heads and would bend our knees in reverence and gratitude for the blessings of this day.

We have gathered this hour for the rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple, where we declare over its door that it is a “house of the Lord.” It is where we pledge “holiness to the Lord,” where the principles, doctrines, covenants and ordinances flowing from Thy plan of mercy are available. Here we also find the justice demonstrated in vicarious work performed for our deceased who did not enjoy the blessings of the gospel in their lifetimes.

The Toronto Ontario Temple on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Today we remember and pray for our beloved President and Prophet Russell M. Nelson. He loves temples and has had the prophetic, visionary foresight to aid in hastening the Lord’s work through the unprecedented construction of temples. We thank Thee for him and ask a blessing upon him and his beloved counselors. We ask a blessing upon the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Seventy, the Presiding Bishopric, and all other general and local leaders of the Church. Bless all of them in helping people come to the temple, and bless them to encourage the gleaning of family names that will sustain temple work across the globe.

Please bless the temple president, the matron, their counselors and assistants respectively, and all who serve in any way in the temple. May that service bless all of them personally, bringing the spirit of this edifice into their homes and marriages and families.

Bless the youth to be clean and worthy to carry a temple recommend proudly. Bless the young men who are able to serve and the young women who choose to serve that they will come to the temple, receive their ordinances and covenants and take that Spirit into the mission field. Bless all those patrons who are of marriageable age that they will take comfort and find encouragement, moving toward that goal.

Now, Father, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and with the power and authority, virtue and keys of the holy apostleship in the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, I rededicate the Toronto Ontario Temple unto Thee.

The Toronto Ontario Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I rededicate the entirety of this beautiful building, including all that was renovated and reconfigured. I bless the temple grounds and ancillary buildings. I bless the baptismal font and rededicate it for the use and blessing of so many, especially the youth. I bless the space where initiatory ordinances are performed and the wonderful promises given there. I bless the endowment rooms with their beauty and comfort. Especially bless us all to understand the doctrine taught in the endowment rooms, for it gives meaning to the experiences that will accompany it. I bless the celestial room that it will be a place of beauty and rest, symbolically representing our coming into the rest of the Lord. I bless the sealing rooms whereby Thy hand, working through Thy mortal ministers, will perform the sacred sealing ceremony, binding families on earth and in heaven.

We bless the carpets and curtains, the altars and pulpits, the windows and walls, hallways and instruction rooms and mechanical systems, all these that contribute to the sacred temple experience. And, Father, please protect this holy temple from any damage by nature or defilement or vandalism at the hand of man.

Members arrive for the rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lastly, and perhaps most important of all, Father, we rededicate ourselves on this delightful day of rededication. Each one of us is here by virtue of a temple dedication recommend. Whatever our circumstance in life, we pledge our best effort to improve, to be more kind and clean and to remember that Christlike behavior should be evident in those who take upon themselves His name.

Father, our hearts are full and our faith is strong as we have dedicated all aspects of the temple mentioned and unmentioned today. We have done so in the magnificent name of the Lord Jesus Christ, He who was the Babe of Bethlehem and the Child of Nazareth, He who was the Good Shepherd, who went after the lonely sheep that wandered, He who is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end of all our hopes and dreams. We pray that we can give something to Him, because He gave everything to us. This is our dedication prayer today, in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.