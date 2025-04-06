President Nelson announces 15 new temple locations in April 2025 general conference

At the conclusion of the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples, making for a total of 200 new houses of the Lord that he has announced in seven years as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are grateful to the Lord of the acceleration of temple-building in recent years,” said President Nelson in his closing message in the Sunday afternoon session on April 6 in the Conference Center, just before listing the new locations.

The 15 are:

Reynosa, Mexico

Chorrillos, Peru

Rivera, Uruguay

Campo Grande, Brazil

Porto, Portugal

Uyo, Nigeria

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Liverpool, Australia

Caldwell, Idaho

Flagstaff, Arizona

Rapid City, South Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Spanish Fork, Utah

“Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases our capacity for both virtue and charity,” taught President Nelson in his address. “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We do not know the day or the hour of His coming. But I do know that the Lord is prompting me to urge us to get ready for that “great and dreadful day.”

The new locations gives the Church 382 total temples dedicated, under construction, in planning or announced. The 200 temples President Nelson has announced accounts for 52.4% of that total.