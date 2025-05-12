First Presidency sets groundbreaking date for Singapore Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set a Saturday, June 28, groundbreaking date for the Singapore Temple — the first Latter-day Saint temple in the city-state.

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency, will preside over the services.

The groundbreaking date was first published Monday, May 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As previously announced in October 2022, the Singapore Temple will be a two-story structure of approximately 18,000 square feet. It will be built on a 1-acre lot at 233 Pasir Panjang Road in Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

A meetinghouse and arrival center are also planned to be constructed adjacent to the temple.

The location of the Singapore Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Church in Singapore

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference, the most temple locations identified in a single day.

A year and a half prior, President Nelson visited Singapore in November 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Church’s growth in the city-state. He said, “We yearn for the day that we will have a temple in Singapore.”

Once dedicated, the Singapore Temple will become the southernmost operating temple in Asia. It will be the first house of the Lord in the sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

Rather than a city and country or state name like most of the Church’s temples, it will be known simply as the Singapore Temple.

Missionary work in Singapore started in 1968, with the Church having a cosmopolitan mix of members from Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, European and other ethnic and national backgrounds who have been drawn to Singapore and its hub of commerce, educational and cultural opportunities.

Today, Singapore is home to more than 3,200 Latter-day Saints in six congregations.