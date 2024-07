Announcement of the Singapore Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the Republic of Singapore on April 4, 2021. This will be the first house of the Lord in the city-state, which comprises more than 60 islands and has the smallest area of any country in Southeast Asia.Singapore became an independent republic in 1965. Four years later, in 1969, Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated Singapore for the preaching of the gospel. When the Singapore Temple was announced, 3,000 Latter-day Saints in seven congregations resided on the islands. President Nelson visited Singapore in November 2019, a year and a half before this temple announcement, to celebrate the anniversary of 50 years since Elder Benson’s visit. In a conference there , President Nelson told Saints: “Now, you may wonder if the President of the Church is going to say anything about a temple in Singapore. That is all I am going to say, but I will tell you this: We yearn for the day that we will have a temple in Singapore.”