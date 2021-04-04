Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Singapore Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Singapore Temple announced
Singapore Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Singapore Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the Republic of Singapore on April 4, 2021. This will be the first house of the Lord in the city-state, which comprises more than 60 islands and has the smallest area of any country in Southeast Asia.

Singapore became an independent republic in 1965. Four years later, in 1969, Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated Singapore for the preaching of the gospel. When the Singapore Temple was announced, 3,000 Latter-day Saints in seven congregations resided on the islands.

President Nelson visited Singapore in November 2019, a year and a half before this temple announcement, to celebrate the anniversary of 50 years since Elder Benson’s visit. In a conference there, President Nelson told Saints: “Now, you may wonder if the President of the Church is going to say anything about a temple in Singapore. That is all I am going to say, but I will tell you this: We yearn for the day that we will have a temple in Singapore.”

Timeline of the Singapore Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

The Singapore Temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Singapore Temple

Plans for the Singapore Temple call for a two-story building of approximately 18,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show that the temple will have a white exterior with intricate designs on long, rectangular areas across the facade. Rectangular window frames will be brown, and the entry doors, under an arch, will also have a brown color.

A short, wide tower with a pyramid roof will sit above the center of the temple, with three rectangular windows on each side. The temple will be built on a one-acre lot, with several trees and flower gardens adorning the grounds and a black fence surrounding the site. A meetinghouse with an arrival center will also be built adjacent to the temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Location

233 Pasir Panjang Road
Queenstown
Singapore 118590
Republic of Singapore

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the city-state of Singapore.

Fact #2

Above the entrance to the temple will be the inscription, in all capital letters, “Holiness to the Lord: The House of the Lord” in English. Singapore’s four official languages are Malay, Mandarin, Tamil and English.

Fact #3

Once dedicated, this will be the southernmost temple in the continent of Asia.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the city-state of Singapore.

Fact #2

Above the entrance to the temple will be the inscription, in all capital letters, “Holiness to the Lord: The House of the Lord” in English. Singapore’s four official languages are Malay, Mandarin, Tamil and English.

Fact #3

Once dedicated, this will be the southernmost temple in the continent of Asia.