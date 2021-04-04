Singapore Temple

In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
233 Pasir Panjang Road
Queenstown
Singapore 118590
Republic of Singapore
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the city-state of Singapore.
Above the entrance to the temple will be the inscription, in all capital letters, “Holiness to the Lord: The House of the Lord” in English. Singapore’s four official languages are Malay, Mandarin, Tamil and English.
Once dedicated, this will be the southernmost temple in the continent of Asia.
