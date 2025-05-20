Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

O God, our dear and beloved Heavenly Father, we, Thy children, in humility and love, bow our heads before Thee in solemn prayer at this sacred and historic hour, on behalf of this marvelous land of Kenya. We are assembled here with members of Thy Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who belong to the district of the Nairobi Kenya holy temple, now erected unto Thee in this city. With one heart and one mind, we come before Thee to dedicate this sacred house unto Thee, for the fulfillment of Thy divine and holy purposes in behalf of Thy children.

The Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dear Father, we are deeply grateful unto Thee for those members of Thy Church who lived here as expatriates in the 1960s, who began to gather in their own homes and laid the foundation for the establishment of Thy Church in this beautiful land.

We are grateful for the first missionaries who came to this land to preach Thy gospel unto this people, and for the pioneer converts who were courageous in embracing Thy truth — who have remained faithful unto this day, being examples of Thy light to the people of this country, and who helped prepare the way for the construction of a temple here.

We thank Thee for Thy goodness and love toward Thy children in this nation, and for the sacrifices of members around the world who helped provide the means by which Thy kingdom might grow in this land. We thank Thee also for granting us the opportunity to prepare ourselves through receiving sacred ordinances and entering into holy covenants with Thee within Thy holy temples, that we might one day dwell with Thee and Thy Holy Son, Jesus Christ.

The Nairobi Kenya Temple prior to its dedication in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We desire to express, in particular, our deep gratitude and love for Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and for His atoning sacrifice, which is extended to all of us, Thy children. For we know that through Him and through His sacrifice, we may be forgiven of our sins and become clean and spotless before Thee. Oh, how we love Him and worship Him.

Now, beloved Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, under the keys held by Thy beloved Prophet, seer, and revelator, Russell M. Nelson, and by virtue of the office of the holy apostleship and the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, which I hold, I dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Nairobi Kenya Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I pray that Thy holy purposes may be fulfilled on behalf of the people who shall come here to receive their personal ordinances and to make eternal covenants with Thee — both for themselves and on behalf of their ancestors.

I dedicate the temple grounds, the foundations, the interior and exterior structures and spaces of this sacred edifice — every room and area appointed for the performance of saving ordinances and the making of sacred covenants according to Thy holy gospel. I dedicate this sacred house unto Thee, O Lord, as a house of instruction, of learning, of revelation, of comfort and of peace. May Thy abundant blessings found within these walls be poured out upon all who shall enter herein, that they may feel the influence of Thy sweet Spirit and Thy tender, loving mercies in all that they do within this holy house.

The Nairobi Kenya Temple prior to its dedication in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We supplicate unto Thee to preserve this building and its surroundings from the forces of nature and from impure and evil hands that might seek to distract from the holiness and magnitude of this sacred house. We also plead with Thee to bless all those who will preside, labor or render service within this holy temple, that they may have Thy Spirit to guide them and that they may rejoice in their service and feel Thy holy presence in this sacred house.

We implore Thee, O Lord, to bless all the Saints within the district of this temple, and especially the rising generation who will come to this holy house — that they may walk in obedience before Thee and enjoy the great blessings held in Thy hands as they continue to honor the covenants they make with Thee in Thy holy temple. May they influence all those around them through their righteousness and their love for the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We express our deep gratitude for all the marvelous blessings Thou hast poured out upon us. We pray that Thou wilt accept this temple, which has been erected unto Thee, through this humble prayer of faith. May it be a sanctified place. May this holy house become a beacon to this nation.

We pray that all who pass by may feel the influence of Thy Holy Spirit and incline their hearts unto Thee, that they too may one day partake of the eternal blessings found in Thy holy temple. All these things we thank Thee for and humbly plead for, in the sacred name of our Redeemer, our Savior, the King of Kings, even Jesus Christ, amen.

Attendees leave the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

With the Christus statue overlooking the temple grounds, attendees gather at the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News