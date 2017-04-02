Fact #4

On May 21, 2022, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles toured the Nairobi Kenya Temple site. He told the media , “I speak as an Apostle of Jesus Christ. I know that God loves the people of Kenya. We as a Church are grateful to have freedom of religion here. May God bless this wonderful country of Kenya and all its wonderful citizens.” His remarks were broadcast live on Kenya’s public TV station.