Nairobi Kenya Temple

Announced

2 April 2017

Groundbreaking

11 September 2021

Nairobi Kenya Temple under construction
Nairobi Kenya Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Nairobi Kenya Temple

The groundbreaking of the Nairobi Kenya Temple was presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati, Africa Central Area president, on Sept. 11, 2021. A Kenyan Member of Parliament, the Honourable Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, was also in attendance and shared a message written by the Right Honorable Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya.

In his remarks to the congregation, Elder Sitati said that temples “usher in peace in the world, because of the effect they have on people’s hearts. That is why this is a special day.”

Timeline of the Nairobi Kenya Temple

April
02
2017
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Nairobi, Kenya, on April 2, 2017, during April 2017 general conference.

September
11
2021
Groundbreaking

The Nairobi Kenya Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 11, 2021, with Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area, presiding. Due to COVID-19 social restrictions, in-person attendance to the event was limited, but it was livestreamed to meetinghouses and homes across Kenya and some neighboring countries.

The Nairobi Kenya Temple was announced April 2, 2017, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Sept. 11, 2021, and presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati, Africa Central Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Nairobi Kenya Temple

According to plans and exterior renderings, the Nairobi temple will be a one-story building with rectangular windows around the exterior and an arched window over the entrance. Above the temple will be a tower on a square base, with an arched window on each of the four sides and a spire on top that leads up to a point. Grass, flower gardens and some trees will decorate the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Nairobi Kenya Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A congregation of people inside a Latter-day Saint chapel watching a TV showing a person speaking at a pulpit outside.
Four women wearing yellow flower-pattern dresses and one man wearing a white shirt and a flower-pattern yellow tie, singing in microphones in front of a congregation, with a framed rendering of the Nairobi temple behind them.
A close-up of the head of ceremonial golden shovels with the text "Nairobi Kenya Temple Groundbreaking, 11th September, 2021" printed on them.
A woman in a dress and a man in a suit and tie holding ceremonial golden shovels into a plot of dirt.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2017

Groundbreaking

11 September 2021

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Joseph W. Sitati

Location

Waiyaki Way
Mountain Estate, Kangemi, Nairobi
Kenya

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kenya.

Fact #2

This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.

Fact #3

When the Nairobi temple is dedicated, its temple district will include the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Fact #4

On May 21, 2022, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles toured the Nairobi Kenya Temple site. He told the media, “I speak as an Apostle of Jesus Christ. I know that God loves the people of Kenya. We as a Church are grateful to have freedom of religion here. May God bless this wonderful country of Kenya and all its wonderful citizens.” His remarks were broadcast live on Kenya’s public TV station.

