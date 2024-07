The groundbreaking of the Nairobi Kenya Temple was presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati , Africa Central Area president, on Sept. 11, 2021. A Kenyan Member of Parliament, the Honourable Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, was also in attendance and shared a message written by the Right Honorable Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya.In his remarks to the congregation , Elder Sitati said that temples “usher in peace in the world, because of the effect they have on people’s hearts. That is why this is a special day.”

