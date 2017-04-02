In the News
2 April 2017
11 September 2021
President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Nairobi, Kenya, on April 2, 2017, during April 2017 general conference.
The Nairobi Kenya Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 11, 2021, with Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area, presiding. Due to COVID-19 social restrictions, in-person attendance to the event was limited, but it was livestreamed to meetinghouses and homes across Kenya and some neighboring countries.
2 April 2017
11 September 2021
Waiyaki Way
Mountain Estate, Kangemi, Nairobi
Kenya
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kenya.
This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.
On May 21, 2022, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles toured the Nairobi Kenya Temple site. He told the media, “I speak as an Apostle of Jesus Christ. I know that God loves the people of Kenya. We as a Church are grateful to have freedom of religion here. May God bless this wonderful country of Kenya and all its wonderful citizens.” His remarks were broadcast live on Kenya’s public TV station.
