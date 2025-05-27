The sun rises over the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple on Sunday, May 26, 2025.

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou Great Elohim, we rejoice as Thy children to gather in this, Thy holy house, the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple. May it stand as a sentinel reflecting Thy presence, Thy love and Thy plan of happiness.

We love thee, Heavenly Father, and we love Thy Son, Jesus Christ. He is our Savior, Redeemer and Friend. His Atonement gives purpose and peace to our lives. We love the gospel restored through the Prophet Joseph Smith, and we follow our living prophet President Russell M. Nelson, who carries forward Thy work. We conduct this blessed dedication today at his direction, recognizing he holds the precious priesthood keys for ordinance work in the temple.

We pray that this house will be sacred to all who enter its doors to worship, make sacred covenants and bind themselves to Thee. May the Holy Spirit fill the hearts and souls of all who come before Thee in Thy house.

Attendees leave the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Now, dear Father, as an ordained apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, and by the power of the Melchizedek Priesthood, we dedicate this, the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Thee. May this holy house be consecrated for the blessing of the Saints and the accomplishments of Thy purposes. May all who worship here become holy, as Thou art holy.

These are faithful people who in the last 30-plus years have joined the Church in record numbers. With the spirit of Elijah in their hearts, they have faithfully found the names of ancestors, now on the other side of the veil, and prepared to make covenants on their behalf in the temple. May they continue to receive revelation and be prompted in this vital work of gathering Thy sons and daughters. May the youth as they attend the temple be blessed to resist the temptations of the world and create a pattern of temple worship for a lifetime.

The Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We dedicate the grounds of the temple, the structure from the foundation and footings to the doors, walls, and windows up to the steeple topped by the noble figure of the ancient prophet Moroni. We dedicate the rooms, including the baptistry, initiatory and endowment rooms, the glorious celestial room and sealing rooms with their sacred altars. We dedicate the entry, offices and halls to accommodate all who serve.

We dedicate the ancillary building and pray it will be protected from harm and the elements of the weather.

We pray for the presidency, the matron and her assistants and those who serve as workers, that they will carry a spirit of love and consecration, welcoming all who enter Thy doors.

We pray for protection, reverence and respect for this temple. May it stand the goodness and glory that attend Thy work in the kingdom of God on earth.

Attendees leave the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We pray that the temple will help calm the conflict and instability that has troubled this nation in the past. May this country rise in strength and be an influence for good among its African neighbors. May those in the surrounding communities feel the hallowed presence of a temple of God and be blessed by its beauty and grace.

Bless this nation’s leaders that they will guard the property, privileges and rights of the citizens, particularly their freedom of religion. And bless this land with a spirit of cooperation, dignity for each individual and love of God.

Now, our Beloved Father, again we thank Thee for the blessing of this, Thy holy house. As we dedicate this temple, we dedicate our lives to Thee. May the light, knowledge, power and peace received in the temple reflect our love for Thee and our desire to be Thy disciples. May we merit Thy bounteous blessings, Thy constant guidance and Thy watchful care. May we think celestial, letting Thy Spirit prevail in our lives, and strive to be peacemakers always.

In the name of Jesus Christ. Amen.