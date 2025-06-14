SANTIAGO, Chile — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints eagerly await the Sunday, June 15, dedication of the Antofagasta Chile Temple — the third dedicated house of the Lord in Chile and one of six total dedicated, announced or under construction in this country.

The dedication comes at a time when the country — and all of South America — is reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the beginnings of the gospel on this continent. Centennial activities are taking place in multiple places, including in Santiago on Saturday, June 14.

The early days of the Church in the north of Chile date to just three years after Elder Melvin J. Ballard offered a prayer in 1925 for the preaching of the gospel in South America. In 1928, a family settled in the north to dedicate themselves to mining, and a Primary was organized to teach the children to sing hymns in Spanish.

Later, several families from the United States who worked for the copper mines built a chapel, and the Arica Branch was established in 1956 under the direction of the South Andean Mission, which covered parts of Peru and Bolivia as well.

Missionaries arrived in Antofagasta in 1966, and the first stake was organized in the city 1980. Today, eight stakes and one district comprise the Antofagasta temple district. Chile is home to more than 613,000 Latter-day Saints in some 575 congregations.

The Antofagasta Chile Temple is located in northern Antofagasta. | Screenshot from Google Maps

Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, said the new house of the Lord is “a dream come true” for the members in Antofagasta.

Many Church members in this part of Chile work in the copper mines, he said. Their schedules require them to be at work and away from home for long periods of time, often many days. Having a house of the Lord close by will allow them to worship more frequently, even with tight schedules.

In particular, he said, youth will increase their faith in Jesus Christ as they are able to attend a lot more often now.

“All those that ‘enter upon the threshold of the Lord’s house’ (Doctrine and Covenants 109:13) will feel His power,” Elder Costa said. “The rising generation will have more power to make good choices and be inspired to be endowed and go forth to serve missions.”

Elder Costa said as people worship in the house of the Lord, their hearts will be turned to their ancestors. ”As we connect with our ancestors, we learn stories of resilience and self-reliance that inspire us to grow in faith to keep our covenants and stay in the covenant path.”

Connecting the temple to Jesus Christ

Claudio and Johana Acuña, who served as the open house committee co-chairs, stand by the Antofagasta Chile Temple on May 24, 2025. | Provided by the Acuñas

Claudio and Johana Acuña serve as the co-chairs of the Antofagasta Chile Temple open house committee. Claudio Acuña said their work at the May open house tied in strongly with the centennial.

“This is not an end, but the beginning of another 100 years,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to link both feelings — we saw them reflected in the open house. People were amazed — they felt kindness, courtesy, love, respect, appreciation, because everyone greeted them, welcomed them, spoke of Christ.”

He said the open house helped people understand that the temple is the house of the Lord and that Latter-day Saints love and worship the Savior.

“That was also part of the fruits of what the centennial represents,” he said. “That’s what it meant for us — for me especially — to have these two important events: one celebrating 100 years, and the other opening the doors of the Lord’s house so people can know who Christ is.”

Elder Alan R. Walker, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency, invited people to regularly attend the house of the Lord — explaining that President Nelson has promised that people will be blessed with power from on high as they do so.

“The temple is the holiest place on earth. It’s the place where we can feel the presence of the Lord, where we can participate in sacred ordinances for ourselves and also for our ancestors,” Elder Walker said during the open house.

‘Here I discovered that family is forever’

Comments on the Church’s Instagram account for the Antofagasta temple from those who attended included calling it a beautiful experience and a holy place. Others experienced deeply spiritual moments and the opportunity to reflect on eternity and God’s plan.

One of the visitors, Maria Rosalia Suniaga Rodriguez, wrote, “Here I discovered that family is forever.” She said all of the rooms were wonderful and brought her joy knowing she could help her ancestors.

“In the celestial room you feel the love, peace, connection and protection of our Heavenly Father,” she said.

Another social media post described the visit of Monsignor Ignacio Francisco Ducasse Medina, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Antofagasta since 2017.

After his open house tour, he reflected on the symbolism and spiritual value of the temple.

“I think it’s really a contribution to the city and at the same time an internal experience,” Archbishop Medina said. “The symbols with which it is made have a spiritual content that helps to live internally religious sentiments and to connect with God, receiving a reassurance and a hope looking to the future.”