Memories of faith and growth: The Church Office Building turns 50

In the 1960s, operations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were spread out across 20 to 30 buildings in Salt Lake City. This changed when the Church Office Building was dedicated on July 24, 1975, bringing “synergism, efficiency, and togetherness” among General Authorities, as noted by former Presiding Bishop H. David Burton.

For five decades, the Church Office Building has served as a key administrative hub for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a constant “symbol of Church headquarters” and “house of giving,” witnessing the Church’s global expansion and numerous historic events.

Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

‘Never forget what we owe’

Construction for the Church Office Building began in Oct. 1961 with its parking garage and ended 10 years later. George Cannon Young designed the building, which cost $31.4 million (about $241 million today). In the initial 1961 design, this building was to be a nod to Joseph Smith’s life and have 38 floors to commemorate his 38 years of life.

Because of mechanical restraints and expected operations within the building moving elsewhere, the building was reduced to 28 floors, standing at 420 feet (128 meters). At the time of its dedication, the building was the tallest in Utah.

The Church was able to fulfill its dream of a commemorative building for Joseph Smith in 1993 with the dedication of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

A photo taken Feb. 2, 1971, shows the 28-story Church Office Building before the placement of its final steel girder three days later, marking the finish of the steel work on the $31.4 million structure. The entire building was to be completed in July 1972. | Deseret News Archives

Though the Church Office Building was dedicated in 1975, it started operating in 1972, when all the General Authorities moved in.

“We who live in such great luxury should never forget what we owe to (the pioneers),” President Spencer W. Kimball said at the dedication held on the 128th anniversary of the pioneers settling in Utah.

President Kimball announced that this building represented the international growth of the Church. President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency, called it a “house of giving” because of the service all the Church departments in the building would give.

This picture shows the Church Office Building just after it was completed, in 1972. Used by permission, Utah State Historical Society, all rights reserved. | Provided by Utah State Historica

Tornadoes and luncheons

The Church has grown in the past 50 years, and the Church Office Building has witnessed and held many important events to signify this.

During the 1999 Salt Lake City F2 tornado strike, only some rotating windows were blown out, while the Delta Center had its roof damaged and other downtown buildings suffered serious damage.

Then, the country prepared for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Salt Lake City hosted the event and decorated much of downtown for the festivities. Temple Square turned on all their lights it normally reserves for Christmas time, and the Church Office Building bore a banner of senior figure skater and Utah native Mackenzie Baltz with the other skyrises of the city.

Over the past five decades, the Church Office Building has hosted numerous events such as official general authority portraits, past news conferences announcing new temple locations or introducing newly sustained senior leaders and various seminars and socials. Among the more notable recent events were Relief Society emeritus luncheons and the acceptance ceremony between the Church and New York state officials of the citation celebrating the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

View of Salt Lake City from KSL, during 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 21, 2002. The Church Office Building in the left hand corner displays the Utah-native senior figure skater. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

‘A friend to all nations’

The art surrounding the Church Office Building has evolved with the Church.

A giant mural hangs inside the lobby, “Go Ye Therefore and Teach All Nations” artist Harry Anderson’ work that depicts the Savior giving the great commission to his apostles. Elsewhere, a statue of two pioneer parents burying their child stands to remind the public the sacrifices made.

Media and family members gather as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints introduces its new First Presidency from the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. | Scott G Winterton

When the Church Office Building first opened, President Kimball turned on the building’s signature fountain. Recent Temple Square renovations have drastically changed the plaza in order to “open up access and views to the temple and make it more inviting for people to feel welcome here on the grounds,” said Andy Kirby, the Church’s director of historic temple renovations.

In 2024, the plaza reopened with over 91 flags from countries around the world. This is similar to the country flags at the Provo Missionary Training Center, which is fitting since the Church Office Building was originally designed to house missionaries in the first four floors.

The plaza now “represents the Church’s commitment to being a friend to all nations and its belief that the gospel will one day have ‘filled the whole earth’ (Daniel 2:35).”

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘Go forward around the world’

Though the Church Office Building is no longer the tallest building in Utah, it has stood as a recognizable landmark of the Church.

“Here was the spot from which the Church would go forward around the world,” Bishop Burton said. “This building is very visible and very symbolic, that this is the international headquarters of the Church.”

The Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Church Office Building during the 2002 Winter Olympics taken on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2002. | Jeremy Harmon, Deseret News