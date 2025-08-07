Menu
Temples

Video: ‘Guidance from the Lord’

Elder Quentin L. Cook accompanied President Russell M. Nelson at the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication and spoke about worshiping and completing ordinances in the house of the Lord

Elder Quentin L. Cook talks about President Russell M. Nelson's prophetic direction in a Church News video titled "Guidance from the Lord" that was recorded at the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Elder Quentin L. Cook talks about President Russell M. Nelson's prophetic direction in a Church News video titled "Guidance from the Lord" that was recorded at the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Screenshot from Church News video
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

Three months ahead of his 101st birthday, President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8.

Read this article and watch the video in Portuguese:


Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Nelson at the dedication and spoke with Church News about President Nelson’s prophetic guidance of the Church.

“President Nelson’s direction and guidance has been so profound because he is always doing what the Lord is giving him the guidance and direction to do,” Elder Cook said.

In a Church News video titled “Guidance from the Lord,” Elder Cook talks about the Prophet and President of the Church and the importance of Latter-day Saints worshiping and completing ordinances in the house of the Lord.

“We need the warmth and love of the temple. We need the teaching that goes in the temple more than we ever have before,” Elder Cook said.

