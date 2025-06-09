The Syracuse Utah Temple at sunset in Syracuse, Utah, on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Following is the text of the prayer offered by President Russell M. Nelson to dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

O, God our Eternal Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, we are assembled to dedicate this, the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We are grateful to be Thy covenant children. We thank Thee for Thy beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer. We are grateful that, because of His Atonement, we have the possibility of eternal life with Thee and with our loved ones. Heavenly Father, we praise Thee and honor Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

We are grateful for Joseph Smith, the Prophet of the Restoration. His faithfulness made it possible for the gospel to bless Thy children throughout the entire earth.

Attendees enter the Syracuse Utah Temple prior to its dedication in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We are thankful for Thy faithful tithe-payers throughout the world, who have helped to fund this temple.

Now, invoking the keys of the holy apostleship vested in me, and through the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, I now dedicate to Thee and Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Syracuse Utah Temple for its sacred purposes.

We dedicate this temple from its footings to its tower. We dedicate each room for its designated purpose. We dedicate the baptistries and the altars, where sacred covenants will be made. We dedicate the celestial room to be a place of personal revelation and peace for all who come here.

The Syracuse Utah Temple on the day of its dedication — Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Syracuse, Utah. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We ask Thee to bless the audiovisual equipment and all other essential systems. Please bless the sacred ground upon which this magnificent structure now stands.

We also dedicate the ancillary buildings with the grounds and facilities for their designated purposes.

Wilt Thou protect this house and its surroundings from the elements and from any who might approach these sacred premises with evil intent. May this holy house become a beacon of hope for all who see it.

We ask Thee to bless the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants and all those who will serve as temple workers.

The Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We are grateful to be disciples of Jesus Christ and to know that He stands at the head of His Church. He directs His work through those whom we sustain as prophets, seers and revelators.

We pray that this temple may be a house of peace and personal revelation for all who are worthy to enter these doors. May their families be strengthened and protected as they serve here.

Please inspire our youth to attend Thy house often. Please bless them with a desire always to be worthy of a temple recommend. Please inspire all who enter Thy house to stand as witnesses of Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

For these blessings, and all else that Thou seest fit to grant unto us, we thank Thee.

We love Thee, dear Father, and we love Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. Humbly, we offer this prayer of dedication in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News