With Mount Garfield at left in the background, the Grand Junction Colorado Temple sits ready on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, for its dedication ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Following is the text to the prayer offered by President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to dedicate the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Our beloved and majestic Father in Heaven, Shepherd of the Soul and Beacon at the Gate, spiritual Father of us all and literal Father of Thy Only Begotten Son, Jesus of Nazareth, Savior and King, we gather today in this beautiful new edifice with its strong steeple and delicate spire reaching upward toward Thee and Thy Son.

With Mount Garfield at left in the background, the Grand Junction Colorado Temple sits ready on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, for its dedication ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

We bless those who reach upward with them today, the temple presidency and all who serve with them, the matrons and those who assist them, the recorder, the engineer and all who support the work of the temple. In this ordinance of dedication in which we engage today, we particularly rejoice in the restoration of the keys held by Elijah, he who has the responsibility to shepherd the sealing powers of the kingdom.

Acting with the authority granted by the keys of the priesthood — the Holy Priesthood after the Order of the Son of God — and under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks, prophet, seer and revelator, we humbly dedicate and consecrate, commission and set apart this house of the Lord, currently to be named the Grand Junction Colorado Temple.

The main title monument is seen on the grounds of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Father, we dedicate and bless the beautiful interior of the temple, its carpets and seating, its art and accessories. We bless the dressing room and initiatory space, the baptismal font and the endowment and sealing rooms with the altars that are central to them. We particularly bless and consecrate the work at the veil of the temple and the splendor of the peaceful and reassuring celestial room.

In all these efforts, we bless those Saints of the temple district, Thy sons and daughters, who will receive their own ordinances here, including being sealed as a couple and thus providing that their children will be born under the covenant. We also bless those searching out their records and in the saving ordinances vicariously represent deceased family members who have gone on before.

The main title monument is seen on the grounds of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Father, by the power of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and the prayer of this dedication, we bless this beautiful edifice in its entirety, all that is inside and all that is out, keeping all grounds and property free from violence and damage whether that be by nature or the malicious acts of men.

We thank Thee for the gospel of Jesus Christ and its divine, thoughtful plan which takes us far, far away — far away from sin, far away from sorrow, far away from fear and futility. We give thanks for Thy Beloved Son and the gift of eternal life He won for us, and we do all things in His name, even the name of Jesus Christ, amen.