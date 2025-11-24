Following is a translation of the text of the prayer offered in Spanish by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

O God, our Eternal Father, in the sacred name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, we, Thy children, gathered in this beautiful corner of the world with gratitude and reverence, dedicate unto Thee the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple of Thy Church.

With solemn hearts we give thanks for Thy love, Father, and for Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, who never forgets His people and whose infinite Atonement makes possible our redemption and the remission of our sins. Because of Him and His infinite Atonement, we rejoice in the promise of eternal life with Thee and with our loved ones. We praise and adore Thee, our Heavenly Father, and glorify Thy Beloved Son, whose grace and mercy bless all who come unto Him.

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple and the country flag at sunset in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We express our profound gratitude for the Prophet Joseph Smith, through whom and by whose faithfulness Thou didst open the way for Thy work in this dispensation to roll forth across the earth as a stone cut out of the mountain without hands and didst restore the fulness of the everlasting gospel.

We give thanks unto Thee for Thy devoted children here in Argentina, in particular those in the Bahía Blanca temple district, who have prayed, labored and waited for this sacred day. We are grateful that Thou hast remembered them in this part of the country and blessed them with a house of the Lord near to their home. They have trusted in Thee through years of hope and sacrifice, feeling Thy watchful care and knowing that their devotion was recorded before Thee in heaven.

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Now, our beloved Father, in the sacred name of Jesus Christ and by the authority of the holy apostleship and the power of the Melchizedek Priesthood which I hold, and under the direction of Thy chosen prophet, seer, and revelator, Dallin H. Oaks, I dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In humility, I pray that Thy divine purposes may be accomplished within these walls on behalf of all who shall enter to receive sacred ordinances and make eternal covenants with Thee — both in their own behalf and in behalf of their ancestors who await these blessings beyond the veil.

I dedicate the temple grounds, its foundations and every interior and exterior part of this holy structure. I consecrate each room and space appointed for instruction, worship and the performance of saving ordinances according to Thy holy gospel. We earnestly pray that Thou wilt protect this sacred edifice and its surroundings from the destructive forces of nature and from any unholy intent. Shield it from harm and preserve its holiness.

Attendees leave the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple dedication in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

May this temple stand as a sacred witness of Thy remembrance and mercy — a refuge of peace and holiness, a place where Thy children may draw near unto Thee, a place of revelation, learning, comfort and peace — a refuge where Thy Spirit may dwell in abundance. May Thy Spirit abide continually upon all who enter this holy house and feel the sweetness of Thy presence, Thy tender mercies and the sanctifying influence of Thy Holy Spirit.

Bless those who shall preside within its walls and all who labor or render service here. Endow them with wisdom, love and patience. Let their hearts rejoice in Thy service, and may they ever feel Thy guiding Spirit and Thy holy presence in this, Thy house.

Attendees walk into the temple during the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple dedication in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We implore Thee, O Lord, to pour out Thy blessings upon all Thy Saints within this temple district and especially upon the rising generation who will enter this holy house. May they walk faithfully before Thee, honoring the sacred covenants they make within these walls. Strengthen their desire to live in purity and devotion, that they may find joy in Thy service and become examples of righteousness and discipleship to all around them.

We offer Thee our love, our praise and our humble thanks. We dedicate ourselves anew to Thy service and to the cause of Thy Son. And we do so in the sacred and holy name of our Redeemer, our Savior, even Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Amen.