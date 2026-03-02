Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Sunday, March 1.

O God our Eternal Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, we gather at this sacred place on this special day. We have come to dedicate the Harare Zimbabwe house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dear Father, we love Thee and we love Thy Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for being mindful of us, for answering our prayers, for giving us this gift of love. May we never take for granted this Harare Zimbabwe Temple. In this sacred temple, may the veil be thin. May each member and generation in our beloved extended families be loved, gathered and united eternally.

Dear Heavenly Father, we thank Thee for Thy eternal plan. It is centered in the divine mission, life and Atonement of Jesus Christ. It is manifest in the redemption, salvation and happiness of Thy children, in families, happy and forever.

We thank Thee, dear Father, for the fullness of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. This Restoration includes the glorious First Vision, where Thee and Thy Son came to the young Prophet Joseph Smith; The Book of Mormon as Another Testament of Jesus Christ; Aaronic and Melchizedek priesthood authority and keys; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Thy holy temple with its saving and exalting ordinances and covenants.

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple at sunset on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dear Father in Heaven, we are grateful that, in Thy times and seasons, this Harare Zimbabwe Temple will bless those who come from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and other places as designated. In this latter-day dispensation, Thy promised blessings are coming to last and first, first and last, including in dreams and visions.

Dear Father, please let Thy light and blessings from this holy house chase out darkness and bring in goodness. Please let Thy blessings contribute to peace, stability and firm foundation in our countries and communities, our stakes, wards and families.

Dear Father in Heaven, please bless our elder and rising generations, our converts and returning members, our precious children. Please let all who enter here come in faith and humility with clean hands and pure hearts. Please bless our pioneers, old and new. Please let their faith, dedication and sacrifice continue to establish Thy work in this beautiful part of Thy vineyard.

An art-glass window in the steeple tower of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dear Father, please continue to turn the hearts of our children and fathers to each other. Please help us as we, with faith and diligence, search for and preserve our oral and written histories, our ancestral and family genealogies. Please help us living family members become saviors on Mount Zion. May we come often to this house of the Lord. May we give honored ancestors and family opportunity to accept sacred ordinances and covenants they desire and need. We know these family members remain close and bless us on both sides of the veil.

Now, Holy Father in Heaven, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, in and by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and holy apostleship, under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks, we dedicate and consecrate to Thee and Thy Beloved Son this Harare Zimbabwe Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We dedicate its physical framing from its foundation to its steeple, all its working systems, its beautiful grounds and gardens. We dedicate the adjacent meetinghouse as a place of gathering and worship. We dedicate every room, space and sacred fixture for its holy purpose. Please, dear Father, protect this Thy holy house from natural disaster and any evil intent or design. Please let this truly be a house of the Lord with holiness to the Lord.

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dear Heavenly Father, please bless our temple presidents and matrons; our temple leaders, ordinance workers and patrons; all who come to worship and serve. Please bless those who come pleading for spiritual inspiration, comfort, encouragement amidst this world’s cares and concerns. Please bless our lands and countries. Please abundantly nourish Thy children with living water and the bread of life.

Dear Father in Heaven, in dedicating this house of the Lord, we rededicate ourselves to Thee and Thy Son, and to each other in covenant love and belonging. May we become even more kind, generous, thoughtful, forgiving as we come to Thee, Father, and Thy Son in this sacred place. Please bless and prepare us so, in Thy day and way, we can enter into Thy holy presence spotless and clean, with a fullness of enduring joy.

Dear Father, today we sing and we shout “hosanna” to God and the Lamb. Please hear our joyful gratitude and love, our heartfelt amens. Please accept all we feel but cannot adequately express.

All this we pray, in faith, gratitude and humility, all and always in the sacred and holy name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Friday evening, Feb. 27, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News