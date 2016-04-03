In the News
3 April 2016
12 December 2020
President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 3, 2016, during April 2016 general conference.
The Harare Zimbabwe Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 12, 2020, with Elder Edward Dube, first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, presiding. The event was by invitation only to adhere to local COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
65 Enterprise Road
Highlands
Harare
Zimbabwe
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.
Three months after becoming President of the Church, President Russell M. Nelson visited Harare and said, “You deserve a temple here in Harare because that’s where we get the highest of all the blessings that God can give to His faithful children. I want to be here to see that happen.”
