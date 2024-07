Groundbreaking of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple

The groundbreaking of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple was presided over by Elder Edward Dube , first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency and a Zimbabwe native, on Dec. 12, 2020. His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, was also in attendance and spoke to the congregation.In his remarks to those in attendance , Elder Dube said, “The Harare Zimbabwe Temple will be a beautiful and stunning building. Like every temple, it will stand not only as a manifestation of the faith of Latter-day Saints who live close by in this country and the neighboring countries of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, but also a manifestation of the faith of Saints all around the world.”