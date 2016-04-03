Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Harare Zimbabwe Temple

Announced

3 April 2016

Groundbreaking

12 December 2020

Harare Zimbabwe Temple under construction
Harare Zimbabwe Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple

The groundbreaking of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple was presided over by Elder Edward Dube, first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency and a Zimbabwe native, on Dec. 12, 2020. His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, was also in attendance and spoke to the congregation.

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Dube said, “The Harare Zimbabwe Temple will be a beautiful and stunning building. Like every temple, it will stand not only as a manifestation of the faith of Latter-day Saints who live close by in this country and the neighboring countries of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, but also a manifestation of the faith of Saints all around the world.”

Timeline of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple

April
03
2016
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 3, 2016, during April 2016 general conference.

December
12
2020
Groundbreaking

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 12, 2020, with Elder Edward Dube, first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, presiding. The event was by invitation only to adhere to local COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple was announced April 3, 2016, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Dec. 12, 2020, and presided over by Elder Edward Dube, first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple

The Harare temple will be a single-story building of approximately 17,250 square feet. According to plans and exterior renderings, the temple will have a tan-colored facade and be surrounded by rectangular windows.

Atop the temple will be a rectangular tower on a square base, with a rectangular window on each of the four sides and a white spire on top that leads up to a point. The building will stand on a site of 6.7 acres, with walkways and flower gardens decorating the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A group of people wearing Sunday best and face masks walking together.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside while reading from papers.
A small congregation of people in Sunday Best sitting on chairs outside and wearing face masks.
A man wearing a suit and tie, as well as a scarf with the colors of Zimbabwe's flag, speaking from a pulpit outside.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels and digging into the dirt.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2016

Groundbreaking

12 December 2020

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Edward Dube

Location

65 Enterprise Road
Highlands
Harare
Zimbabwe

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Zimbabwe.

Fact #2

Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.

Fact #3

Three months after becoming President of the Church, President Russell M. Nelson visited Harare and said, “You deserve a temple here in Harare because that’s where we get the highest of all the blessings that God can give to His faithful children. I want to be here to see that happen.”

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Zimbabwe.

Fact #2

Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.

Fact #3

Three months after becoming President of the Church, President Russell M. Nelson visited Harare and said, “You deserve a temple here in Harare because that’s where we get the highest of all the blessings that God can give to His faithful children. I want to be here to see that happen.”