A ‘transformational message’: See photos of Easter displays on Temple Square

People walk through an Easter display on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

From the large panel declaring “Jesus Christ is risen” to the tiniest forget-me-nots springing up across the grounds, it appears Temple Square is eager for Easter this year.

The public is invited to visit Salt Lake City’s Temple Square this Easter season to see exhibits and visual installations testifying of Jesus Christ. These new displays highlight the life, ministry and teachings of the Savior while reflecting the hope and joy of the season.

A panel north of the Tabernacle asks, “Who is Jesus Christ?” It’s followed by six panels of scriptures testifying of who He is: Jehovah, the risen Lord, the Messiah, the Redeemer, the Only Begotten Son and the living Christ.

Banners hang at the Conference Center celebrating Easter as part of an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

On the grounds east of the Salt Lake Temple, scripture displays add prophetic witness of He who “taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29) and through whom “the sting of death is swallowed up” (Mosiah 16:8).

Lanterns planted throughout the grounds shed light on titles of the Messiah — Prince, Master, Servant, Alpha and Omega, the Lord God of Israel.

Lanterns with names of the Savior are placed throughout Temple Square as part of the Easter displays in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of Easter

‘Transformational message’

Joseph Davenport from Clearfield, Utah, works closely with Temple Square’s spring beauty as the lead over the Church Office Building grounds crew.

“I can plant a bulb, but I can’t make it bloom, and I can’t make it beautiful. That’s God’s work,” said Davenport. “So we just plant them as best we can and let Him do the rest.”

It’s both a great responsibility and a joy, he said, to plant and care for the tulips, pansies, daffodils, crocuses and other vibrant flowers.

Since the grounds crews planted the bulbs last fall, said Davenport, he admires the spring rebirth of renewed flowers blooming after the cold of winter. “Now is the time to come and see it.”

A man reads a sign as he walks through an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Debbie Hendrickson, visiting the grounds from Provo, Utah, said the displays point to the Savior’s life, mission, sacrifice and Resurrection.

“It’s so focused on Jesus Christ right now, which brings a beautiful spirit here on the grounds,” she said. “I think everyone, regardless of faith, will resonate with what they see in this place.”

Her husband, Bill Hendrickson, said Temple Square conveys a feeling of love and reverence for the Savior. “And at the center point of all that reverence is His holy house.”

An Easter display declares that "Jesus Christ brings a fulness of joy" south of the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Joel Randall, Church News

The strong focus on Christ is a “transformational message,” he said, and those who visit in coming years won’t forget what they feel.

“Temple Square is being done in a way that will create a feeling of love for the Savior,” added Bill Hendrickson. “And what a great message that is.”

Debbie Hendrickson said she knows those who visit Temple Square will always remember the spirit they feel there, “and hopefully this will be part of their journey that leads them to the Savior.”

More photos of Temple Square before Easter

A woman takes a photo as she walks past an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A man checks out an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

People walk through an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

An Easter message is displayed north of the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Joel Randall, Church News

A man reaches out to touch a sign with John 3:16 written on it as he walks past an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

People walk past an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News