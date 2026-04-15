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Temples

Video: First look at the Temple Square Visitors’ Center

President Uchtdorf and President Freeman speak about what makes this visitors’ center unlike any other in the Church

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President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks as he and President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lead media members on a tour of the new Visitors Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026. They are standing in a replica of a celestial room. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman welcomed members of the local and national media to Temple Square Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13.

Less than a month after all the scaffolding was removed from around the Salt Lake Temple, media was invited to converge on Temple Square to get a first look at the visitors’ center that will welcome guests from around the world for years to come.

“The openness of this visitors’ center will show you how temples look inside,” President Uchtdorf says in a video by Church News.

He and President Freeman showed the “Inside a Temple” experience to the media and spoke about why the Church chose to create something akin to a permanent temple open house.

“We are hoping this will be a place where you can feel reverence. And we are hoping this is a place where you will come to learn that Jesus Christ is the center of our faith,” President Freeman said.

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