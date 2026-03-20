Temple Square renovation: South tower crane and scaffolding down, art-glass windows up

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A crew member meticulously places panels of art glass in the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Temple Square looks less like a construction site and more like Easter this paschal season.

As spring dawns across Salt Lake City, public Easter displays have sprung up around Temple Square. The vibrant colors of spring are reflected in the art-glass windows being installed in the walls of the north entrance buildings.

For the first time since 2020, all scaffolding has been removed from the Salt Lake Temple exterior, and tower cranes no longer hover over the pioneer-era house of the Lord.

In addition, dates were announced for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration open house next year.

Scaffolding was entirely removed from the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City. Photo taken Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Information and photos of the scene were published in a March 20 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Salt Lake Temple open house has been announced for April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027. Members of the public are invited to tour the historic structure seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., before the temple’s rededication.

Crews meticulously place panels of art glass in the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Art-glass windows installed

Windows of art glass now adorn the north entrance buildings on Temple Square.

Depicting scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, these windows now add to the gospel messages of statues around Temple Square.

One piece depicts 3 Nephi 17’s account of Christ ministering to children. Another window portrays the New Testament account of the resurrected Savior appearing to Mary Magdalene, found in John 20:11-18.

According to the news release: “Installation required careful coordination and planning. For several days, crews meticulously placed the panels to ensure the delicate pieces were installed safely and precisely.”

On March 2, the Temple Square social media pages posted a video showing the meticulous process of creating a sheet of art glass for the temple.

“They may not understand everything that went into producing the work, but that doesn’t matter,” said Sam Andreakos, a glass chemist with Bullseye Glass Co., in the video. “What matters is it will speak to them and it will give them joy.”

The south tower crane is dismantled on the Salt Lake Temple construction site on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South tower crane and scaffolding removed

Last October, the north tower crane was dismantled from the temple site. Now, the south tower crane has also been dismantled, a sign that the heavier and harder-to-reach materials are in place.

Crews dismantled the crane this week, after it stood beside the temple for 5.5 years.

The two tower cranes helped move large objects like stones, structural components and mechanical systems throughout the renovation project.

The news release mentions that “removing a crane requires careful coordination. Crews brought two additional cranes on site — one to assemble the tall crane, which would then dismantle the tower crane.”

In addition, the scaffolding previously surrounding the Salt Lake Temple has been entirely removed, one of the more visible milestones of the renovation project.

Easter displays across Temple Square

The public is invited to visit Temple Square during this Easter season to see exhibits and visual installations. These new displays highlight the life, ministry and teachings of Jesus Christ while reflecting the hope and joy of Easter.

In February, the First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — published an Easter message testifying that “Jesus Christ is risen.”

They wrote: “We invite each of you during this Easter season to ‘seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written’ (Ether 12:41). As you do so, we testify that your Easter celebrations can strengthen your own faith and testimony that ‘death is conquered; man is free. Christ has won the victory’ (‘He Is Risen!,’ ‘Hymns‚’ No. 199).”

April 2026 general conference will fall on Easter weekend, April 4-5. All are invited to watch the four general sessions. Leader messages will focus on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, including His literal Resurrection and infinite Atonement.

Related Stories Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events

New copper sheathing installed on the roof of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City. Photo taken Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews meticulously place panels of art glass in the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist's rendering of the art glass recently installed in the temple entrance buildings on the north side of Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist's rendering of the art glass recently installed in the temple entrance buildings on the north side of Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Final construction projects requiring the use of the south tower crane are completed ahead of its dismantling on the Salt Lake Temple renovation site on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly installed art glass adorns the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews meticulously place panels of art glass in the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The south tower crane is dismantled on the Salt Lake Temple construction site on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly installed art glass depicting Jesus Christ adorns the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints