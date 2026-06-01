How to make reservations for Temple Square’s ‘Inside a Temple’ tour

Attendees look over a baptismal font display as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. The public is welcome to experience interactive exhibits that show how temples are sacred spaces rooted in faith, family, service and promises to God.

Starting today, June 1, reservations will be available in batches for the “Inside a Temple” tour of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Tickets will become available every other Monday, beginning today, for no cost at TempleSquare.org or in the Temple Square app on Apple and Android. Reservations will become available up to 75 days in advance.

After a batch of reservations fills up, a website or app user can sign up for notifications about new slots opening in the next biweekly release.

Attendees look over a celestial room display as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The public is invited to tour the rest of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center without a reservation.

According to a June 1 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, “all are welcome to experience the center’s interactive exhibits that show how temples are sacred spaces rooted in faith, family, service and promises to God.”

About the Temple Square Visitors’ Center

The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The visitors’ center in Salt Lake City opened to the public on Monday, May 18. This 39,800-square-foot facility focuses on the Savior, with elements designed to help individuals understand the purpose of houses of the Lord and their role in the plan of salvation.

In addition to the ‘Inside a Temple’ experience — which takes visitors through full-scale replicas of rooms included in many temples — the center showcases other faith- and temple-focused exhibits:

Attendees look at the Christus statue as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In the west wing stands a replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue. The Salt Lake Temple is visible through the windows behind the statue.

In the east wing, a scale model of the Salt Lake Temple mechanically opens to reveal the interior rooms of this house of the Lord. A five-minute presentation with narration and music explains temple worship.

Luanne Broadhead takes a photo of a Salt Lake Temple model as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In the lower level, 11 scale miniature temples represent the spread of the restored gospel around the world. An interactive globe also depicts locations of houses of the Lord worldwide.

Connecting both wings on the lower level, the marble sculpture Come Unto Me, by Swiss artist Christian Bolt, depicts the Savior after His Resurrection extending His hand to visitors.

Attendees look at displays as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In an April 13 media day prior to the public opening, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf expressed hope that visitors will find peace when they visit the new center.

“We invite you to come and see, to come and learn,” said the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We are one family. ... We are all children of Heavenly Father.”

The Temple Square Visitors’ Center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees look at exhibits as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees look at temple models as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees watch a video as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees look at displays as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Salt Lake Temple is viewed through the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and open to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

An international family-centered quilt is displayed as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News