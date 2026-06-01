How to make reservations for Temple Square’s ‘Inside a Temple’ tour

Tickets will become available every other Monday, beginning today, for no cost at TempleSquare.org or in the Temple Square app on Apple and Android. Reservations will become available up to 75 days in advance.
After a batch of reservations fills up, a website or app user can sign up for notifications about new slots opening in the next biweekly release.
The public is invited to tour the rest of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center without a reservation.
According to a June 1 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, “all are welcome to experience the center’s interactive exhibits that show how temples are sacred spaces rooted in faith, family, service and promises to God.”
About the Temple Square Visitors’ Center
The visitors’ center in Salt Lake City opened to the public on Monday, May 18. This 39,800-square-foot facility focuses on the Savior, with elements designed to help individuals understand the purpose of houses of the Lord and their role in the plan of salvation.
In addition to the ‘Inside a Temple’ experience — which takes visitors through full-scale replicas of rooms included in many temples — the center showcases other faith- and temple-focused exhibits:
In the west wing stands a replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue. The Salt Lake Temple is visible through the windows behind the statue.
In the east wing, a scale model of the Salt Lake Temple mechanically opens to reveal the interior rooms of this house of the Lord. A five-minute presentation with narration and music explains temple worship.
In the lower level, 11 scale miniature temples represent the spread of the restored gospel around the world. An interactive globe also depicts locations of houses of the Lord worldwide.
Connecting both wings on the lower level, the marble sculpture Come Unto Me, by Swiss artist Christian Bolt, depicts the Savior after His Resurrection extending His hand to visitors.