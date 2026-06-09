Following is the text to the prayer offered by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to dedicate the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

O God, our Eternal Father, in love and faith we bow before Thee on this day of dedication. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the multitude of blessings and favors Thou hast showered upon us. We thank Thee for the gift of life itself, for the knowledge of Thine eternal plan for Thy children. We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son Jesus Christ, for the restored gospel and the everlasting priesthood restored to earth in this dispensation of the fulness of times.

We are grateful for the unbroken chain of priesthood authority to our President and Prophet Dallin H. Oaks. Now, acting under his authority and direction and in the sacred name of Thine Only Begotten, we dedicate unto Thee the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple and McKenzie River before the temple's dedication in Springfield, Oregon, on Sunday, June 7, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Wilt Thou accept this temple as a gift of our hearts and hands, consecrate, and hallow it as the house of the Lord. Let Thy blessings rest upon it. Let Thy protecting care be over it. May it be a beacon of everlasting truth and light, and a brightly shining invitation to come unto Thee.

We acknowledge and give thanks for the generations who have gone before in this sacred work and made this day possible. We are deeply grateful for their sacrifices, courage and faith. We are equally grateful for all who are building Thy work and kingdom today. We acknowledge and are grateful to those not of our faith who have so kindly helped make this joyful day possible. We invoke a blessing upon them and upon their families.

Flowers at the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple monument sign in Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We dedicate the grounds on which it stands, together with the structure and all things and places that are part of this sacred temple.

Grant that Thy Holy Spirit may abide here at all times, touching the hearts of all who come to worship and to serve. We pray for the temple presidency and the matron and her assistants.

We pray for all who will use this beautiful edifice in the accomplishment of Thine eternal purposes that are made possible through the great atoning sacrifice of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple in Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Seal Thine eternal covenants upon Thy people who enter this house. Bind them joyfully to the promises they make in solemnity before Thee.

Bless them with Thy love and Thine encircling arms of mercy. Magnify them. Prosper them. Shield them from selfishness and sin and bless them with Thy power that they might rise up to their divine potential.

Bless the youth of Thy church with an understanding that Jesus Christ is their strength and that they may trust Him at all places and at all times. Bless our rising generation with courage, wisdom and a hunger to learn to succeed in this life and eternity. Implant in their hearts a desire to follow Jesus Christ and come to the house of the Lord often.

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple in Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The building of this sacred temple has been made possible by faithful tithe payers throughout the world. Bless them for their devotion to Thy work and cause. Keep Thine ancient promises concerning them and open the windows of heaven in their behalf. Protect this temple from any devastating influence, destruction or defacement.

Dearest Father, forgive us our many shortcomings. Strengthen our faith and fortify us against weakness. Give us power to resist the deceits of the adversary. May love for Thee and Thy Son grow in our hearts, and may it be expressed in our dedication to Thee, our love for one another, and our striving to always keep Thy commandments.

O God, our Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ is the chief cornerstone of our lives, and He is the chief cornerstone and center of this sacred temple.

Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude for Thee and Thy Son as we now present this precious and sacred place unto Thee, in the name of our Redeemer, the Savior of the World, even Jesus Christ, amen.