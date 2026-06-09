Following is the text to the prayer offered by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, to dedicate the Yorba Linda California Temple on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

O God, our Eternal and Heavenly Father, we present ourselves before Thee on this solemn and sacred occasion in an attitude of love and thanksgiving. We love and reverence Thee and Thy Holy Son, Jesus. We thank Thee for the great plan of redemption and happiness Thou hast instituted for Thy children through the Atonement and Resurrection of Thy Son, our Savior.

We thank Thee for the Restoration of the gospel, priesthood and Church of Jesus Christ in these latter days. We thank Thee for the gathering of Thy covenant people making possible the building of temples, houses of the Lord, wherein we may come unto Thee in all our generations, past, present and future. We are grateful that the day has come that this temple is finished and can be dedicated unto Thee.

The Yorba Linda California Temple on the day of its dedication, Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Yorba Linda, California. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Related Story President Christofferson dedicates the Yorba Linda California Temple as a testament of the Lord’s work

And so, acting in the authority of the Holy Melchizedek Priesthood and the name of Jesus Christ, and at the direction of the President of the Church, President Dallin H. Oaks, we dedicate to Thee this, the Yorba Linda California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We consecrate to Thee, O Father, and to Thy Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, this house of the Lord for its sacred purposes.

We dedicate the foundation and the superstructure, the baptistry and each of the rooms and facilities pertaining to this holy house and consecrate them for their intended use in carrying out the work of salvation and exaltation for the living and the dead. We also dedicate and bless the temple grounds and ancillary buildings that serve the temple.

We pray that Thou wilt accept this gift at our hands and deem it a worthy gift even though we, the givers, are imperfect. We pray that the name and blessing of Thy Son may be upon this temple and that Thy glory may rest down upon it. Wilt Thou consecrate and sanctify this temple as a place of holiness. May Thy servants who enter, serve and worship here grow up in Thee and receive a full measure of the Holy Ghost. May Thy Holy Spirit guide them, justify them and sanctify them by the grace of Christ. As Thy servants call upon Thee in this Holy House, wilt Thou hear them in heaven and hearken to their pleas.

The Yorba Linda California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 17130 Bastanchury Rd. in Yorba Linda, California. The 30,000-square-foot temple was constructed on a 5.4-acre site and dedicated on Sunday, June 7, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Father, we pray that this house may be protected from the elements and be a refuge from storms both temporal and spiritual. We pray that no unclean thing may come into this house to pollute it. We pray that Thy Spirit may be ever present here. May we be clothed with robes of righteousness herein.

Heavenly Father, we are grateful for the Prophet Joseph Smith who stands at the head of this great and last dispensation. We honor his example of faith and perseverance in the face of relentless opposition and persecution. We thank Thee for all that Thou hast brought to pass through his instrumentality in the prophesied “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21). We are grateful for the Prophet Joseph’s successors holding and exercising the keys of this dispensation down to the present moment.

We invoke Thy blessing on the leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to include the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Seventy, the Presiding Bishopric, the general officers and the local leaders of the Church throughout the world, and in special measure the missionaries who represent the Lord Jesus Christ across the earth. Protect and magnify them, we pray.

The Yorba Linda California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Yorba Linda, California, on the day it was dedicated by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Sunday, June 7, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Holy Father, we pray now that Thy work and glory “to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39) may be realized on behalf of the living and the dead in this and all Thy temples at an accelerated pace. May the preaching of the gospel and gathering of the covenant people go forward apace. May a people be prepared to receive Thy Son when He returns to rule and reign upon the earth. Let the words and the works of the wicked and their designs to hedge up the way of Thy servants come to naught.

Dear God, our Heavenly Father, we lift this prayer unto Thee in a spirit of humility and rejoicing. We thank Thee for Thy tender mercies. Look upon us in love and mercy wherever we are assembled. Behold the blood of Thy Son which was shed and spare us, His disciples who believe on His name. With full hearts, we praise Thee and Thy Holy Son, in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The Yorba Linda California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints