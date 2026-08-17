Following is the text to the prayer offered by President Dallin H. Oaks to dedicate the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

Our Father in Heaven: We come to thee in prayer on this great occasion when we will dedicate this Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, for Thy work and Thy glory. We thank Thee for Thy many blessings, including the faithfulness of thy servants throughout the world whose tithing has made it possible for us to build this temple and so many others for the blessing of Thy children.

We thank Thee for the plan Thou hast established for the eternal life of Thy children. We thank Thee for Thy Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for His Resurrection to assure our immortality, for His Atonement for our repented sins and for His experiencing our pains and infirmities that He may succor us in our infirmities. We thank Thee for the Holy Ghost, who testifies of Thee and Thy Son and who leads us into truth.

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The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple at sunrise in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We thank Thee for the restoration of the gospel, which began with Thy appearance and Thine Only Begotten Son to the Prophet Joseph Smith. We thank Thee for the Book of Mormon, the second witness of Thy Son, Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for restoring the authority and keys of the Holy Priesthood by which we teach Thy word and perform the ordinances of salvation.

We thank Thee for the pioneers of faith and devotion who have established Thy work in Brazil in such a significant way, many of whom have come together to celebrate this dedication of an additional house of the Lord.

We pray for the members of Thy Church who reside in Brazil, including the rising generation, that they may manifest the truths of Thy gospel in wise choices and activities. We also pray for such blessings on the missionaries, young and old, and for all others who seek to serve Thee. We pray that all will be drawn to this sacred temple, that through Thy work and their covenants and the ordinances of salvation and exaltation will be provided to all Thy righteous children on both sides of the veil.

The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Please bless the citizens of Brazil and its neighboring nations with freedom and prosperity in their spiritual and temporal activities. Please bless the leaders of this great nation. Inspire their minds and motives that they may lead in righteousness and effectiveness.

Father in Heaven, please bless the leaders of this Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple, the president and matron and their counselors and assistants, and all who work under their direction as they exercise the authority of Thy holy priesthood in these sacred ordinances and covenants. And please bless all who worthily serve in Thy holy temples that they may participate with joy and understanding that Thy work will go forward in power to fulfill Thy purposes for all Thy children. We pray that Thy Spirit will always be present in these holy spaces to enlighten and guide and bless all who are here and all that is said and done here.

An aerial view of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple entrance in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We pray that Thou wilt protect this temple and all of its surrounding facilities from every destructive influence of any kind.

Now, our Father in Heaven, by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son this Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate every part of this sacred structure and its surroundings, including the grounds and ancillary facilities, for their holy purposes. We dedicate all of this temple’s parts from its foundations to its crowning steeple, including the baptistry, the ordinance rooms, the sealing rooms, the celestial room and all the other locations in this holy house to perform their sacred functions.

The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We invoke Thy power to assure that Thy Spirit and Thy glory will always be present here and upon all Thy sacred work that will be done here.

We pray that Thy Spirit will always be present in these holy spaces to enlighten and guide and bless those who are here and what is said and done here.

And now we renew our expressions of love and thanks for Thee and Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, as we dedicate this Temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son for Thy sacred work, and we do this and pray for these blessings in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.