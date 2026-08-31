Read the dedicatory prayer for the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple, ‘a house of joy and a beacon of light’

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.

Dear Father in Heaven, in the name of Jesus Christ, we thank Thee for the beauty of this day and the faith of those present as we dedicate this, the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We are thankful that we are able to gather, celebrate this sacred moment and worship Thee freely.

We give thanks for so many who have made this day possible.

We feel Thy love and love of Thy Son Jesus Christ as we gather to express our love and gratitude to Thee.

We have gathered to dedicate this Thy House as an expression of our faith, love and devotion to Thee.

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Invoking the keys of the holy apostleship and by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, I now dedicate to Thee and Thy Beloved Son the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple for its sacred purposes. We dedicate it from its foundations to its roof and spires. We dedicate the baptistery, the altars and the sacred rooms where ordinances are performed and covenants are made and blessings promised.

We dedicate the structure of the temple, everything which will help it run in accordance with Thy will, including all of the supporting systems and services which manage the electrical, water, climate, audiovisual, data and communication systems.

We dedicate the ground upon which the temple and ancillary buildings stand.

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We ask Thee to watch over and protect this sacred building from adverse forces of nature or other harm.

We are grateful for the temple presidency and ask Thee to bless them, the matron and her assistants and all of those who will serve in Thy holy house in any capacity. We pray that they will come to a deeper understanding of Thy great love for Thy children and the purposes of the ordinances performed here.

We pray that all who enter here will feel of Thy love and peace, that patrons and workers will be lifted far beyond their worries and daily cares as they come to a greater appreciation of Thy compassionate will for them. We pray that they will feel Thy joy and be calmed, consoled and comforted.

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Please grant those who come, including those present today, a deeper understanding of Thy plan of happiness and the sanctifying role of ordinances and covenants.

Please bless the lonely, those who grieve and those who feel lost or rejected. Please help them to more fully receive Thy love and come to experience the atoning blessings of Thy Son Jesus Christ.

We pray for our young people and yearn for them to rejoice in coming here, serving and being blessed with light, peace, happiness and spiritual strength.

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We thank Thee for the restoration and for the Prophet Joseph. We give thanks for the prophets who have succeeded him and who continue to serve Thy children.

We rejoice in thanksgiving for Thy Son and His Atonement and that through Him we have the potential to live with Thee and our loved ones eternally.

This, Thy house, will be a sacred symbol of Thy love for Thy children and of their love for Thee. May it be a house of joy and a beacon of light to those of Phnom Penh and to all who will see it.

We thank Thee for these blessings and many more that will be extended by Thee. We express our love and gratitude to Thee and to Thy Son and offer this prayer of dedication in the sacred name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, amen.