Volunteers and other guests walk toward the Montpelier Idaho Temple on Monday, Sept. 8, 2026.

Standing outside the newly finished Montpelier Idaho Temple on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, looked over his shoulder at the 150-foot-tall house of the Lord.

He had just returned from assignments at temples in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Miraflores, Guatemala. Each temple, he said, is symbolic of both the God whose house it is and the people who will serve in it.

“It’s a symbol and a manifestation — as it always is — of Heavenly Father’s love, but also of the faith, faithfulness of the people,” he said.

He and Elder Karl D. Hirst, also a General Authority Seventy and member of the United States Central Area presidency, spoke of temples and the blessings of family, of gathering and of connection that come through service in them.

In a Church News video titled, “A Faithful Foundation,” Elder Eddy, Elder Hirst and Monroe Rigby share their feelings about the new temple in southeast Idaho and how those feelings are the same across geographic and genealogical boundaries.

Said Elder Hirst: “I don’t know quite how deep the foundations of this temple go, but it feels to me like it’s about 160 years.”