Ephraim Utah Temple honors faith, sacrifice, courage of pioneers, says Elder Rasband in dedicatory prayer

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Ephraim Utah Temple on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

O God, our Eternal Father, we, thy children, are gathered today in humility, gratitude, and reverence for Thee and Thy Beloved Son in this newly completed Ephraim Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We rejoice with fellow members in Central America as the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple is also being dedicated to Thee today.

We are grateful for Thy eternal plan and for Thine Only Begotten Son Jesus Christ. We love Him and praise Him as our Redeemer and Savior, who in atoning for our sins, died on the cross and rose resurrected that we might live eternally with Thee if we are faithful.

Stained glass on the front doors of the Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We are grateful for a living prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks, who hears Thy counsel, acts, and speaks for Thee and Thy Son. We are grateful for the Prophet Joseph Smith, the first prophet, seer and revelator of the Restoration, who translated the Book of Mormon, the most correct book of any on earth, and guided this Church as it put down roots in this Promised Land.

We are grateful for President Brigham Young who shaped the pioneer settlement here, President Lorenzo Snow and Elder Erastus Snow whose imprint in this college community continues today. And President Russell M. Nelson, whose revelations led to this very temple.

The Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

This temple stands in honor and remembrance of the great faith, sacrifice, determination, and courage of pioneers, many from Scandinavia, who settled this Sanpete Valley. Their descendants have held fast to their dedication to Thee and Thy gospel and diligently served in the Manti Temple and in leadership in the Church bringing honor and majesty to Thy name.

We pray that the Ephraim Temple, framed with a similar exterior of two towers and built with limestone, will bring renewed and consecrated worship and recommitment to covenants made within these sacred walls. We pray that families will be strengthened, missionaries will go forth from this temple with commitment to Jesus Christ and His word, that those seeking hope and peace will find answers as they learn about the gospel and are baptized taking upon themselves Thy name.

Now, by assignment from President Dallin H. Oaks who holds all priesthood keys and as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I dedicate the Ephraim Utah Temple as the house of the Lord for the sacred and holy work of eternity.

The Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We ask Thee Father to protect this house from its foundation to its towers. Bless each room, the altars, the magnificent windows with the wheat and flower motifs, the artwork and woodwork all contributing to this sacred setting. Bless the halls and offices, the mechanical and technical systems, the outside buildings that provide support, and the lovely garden that will bring a sense of serenity to all who pass by. Let nothing disturb or damage this sacred structure that it may stand as a beacon of hope and healing until the Savior comes.

Bless the temple leaders, current and future, the president, his counselors, the matron, her assistants, the sealers, ordinance workers, and patrons especially those attending for the first time, missionaries, brides, and grooms. Bless the Young Adults in this community with a special love for and connection to this temple and the sacred work performed herein. Bless the youth that they will be touched by the Spirit as they serve in the temple that they will find their faith in Thee strengthened.

The Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

May the inscription “Holiness to the Lord,” remind each one of us to live worthy to worship in Thy presence in Thy temple and find joy in serving those on the other side of the veil. May those attending have hearts filled with love for Thee, the love that brought their ancestors here to Zion. May we think celestial, letting Thy Spirit prevail in our lives, and as we have been counseled by our Prophets, may we strive to be peacemakers always.

We love Thee, dear Father. We love Thy Son, our King of Kings, the Prince of Peace and Exemplar, Jesus Christ. Wilt thou receive this temple as a gift of willing hearts and hands. May all praise, glory, and honor be Thine, we pray, as we dedicate this temple to Thee in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.