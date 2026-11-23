Visitors walk the newly reopened Temple Square grounds on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, following extensive renovations to the Salt Lake Temple and its surroundings.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, December 5, 2027. They published the announcement Monday, Nov. 23, in a letter to Church leaders and members around the world.

The text of the letter is below.

First Presidency letter

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We are pleased to announce that the remodel and seismic retrofit of the Salt Lake Temple are now finished. As previously announced, an extended open house will be held from April 5, 2027, through October 1, 2027. From October 4, 2027, through late November 2027, any cleaning or repairs necessitated by the open house will be completed.

The Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, December 5, 2027. Details of the rededication have not yet been finalized. As plans are confirmed, additional information will be shared in the usual manner.

We rejoice in the completion of the work on this historic and sacred edifice which has stood the test of time and will once again allow the Lord’s children to participate in sacred and eternal ordinances for themselves and their ancestors.

Sincerely yours,

The First Presidency

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

D. Todd Christofferson