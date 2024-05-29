Menu
Video: Artist Jenedy Paige’s tribute to God’s love after her son’s death

Jenedy Paige shares her journey of creating a painting that reflects God’s love and presence, inspired by the loss of her son

Jenedy Paige working on her painting of a sparrow falling into waiting hands.
In this Church video, artist Jenedy Paige shares her painting and how God comforted her after her son's death. Screenshot from YouTube
Lucy Esplin

By Lucy Esplin

After a devastating drowning accident that took her three-year-old son’s life, Jenedy Paige struggled to understand God’s presence in the tragedy. She recalls, “I kept asking this question, ‘Do accidents just happen?’”

However, the Spirit led her to the Bible and Matthew 10:29-31, reminding her that like the sparrow, God caught her little boy and would also support her through her grief.

Now, 12 years after the accident, Paige shares her process of painting an image of hands catching a falling sparrow as a tribute to God’s love for her and her family in a video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I have the privilege now of looking back over the past 12 years and seeing all the ways that the Lord has saved me, that He caught me, and that the Atonement of His Son Jesus Christ really does work in our lives to help heal the deepest of wounds,” she said in the video.

