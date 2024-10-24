Menu
Video: Elder Uchtdorf speaks on importance of temple covenants

Temple covenants will help Latter-day Saints ‘serve each other and help each other’

Temple covenants will help Latter-day Saints "serve each other and help each other," Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles says in this Church News video titled "Temple Covenants."
By Sarah Jane Weaver

During a time when President Russell M. Nelson has promised members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that nothing will bless their lives more than time in the temple, leaders and members are focusing on temple covenants.

“All the covenants are important,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In this video, titled “Temple Covenants,” Elder Uchtdorf speaks about the importance — both doctrinally and practically — of attending the temple and emphasizing temple covenants.

This, he said, will help Latter-day Saints “serve each other and help each other.”

