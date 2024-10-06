President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Now is the time for Latter-day Saints to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and make discipleship their highest priority, President Russell M. Nelson declared during October 2024 general conference.

“My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ,” he said.

“I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ, and rejoice in Christ.”

As the concluding speaker of the Sunday afternoon session, President Nelson — who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sept. 9 — looked to the future with characteristic optimism as he spoke of the Savior’s return.

“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again. The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ,” he said.

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at the beginning of the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Unprecedented temple-building

President Nelson provided a brief update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation, with present projections indicating the work will be completed by the end of 2026. He also noted that nine temples in five countries were dedicated or rededicated during the last six months, and five more will be dedicated before the end of the year.

He then announced plans to construct 17 more temples.

“My dear brothers and sisters, do you see what is happening right before our eyes?” President Nelson asked. “I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment. The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

President Nelson said the Church is building temples at an unprecedented pace “because the Lord has instructed us to do so.”

“The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil,” he explained. “These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

In a world filled with dizzying distractions, regular worship in the temple will help individuals make discipleship their highest priority, President Nelson said.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel,” he said.

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to conferencegoers as he enters the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

‘Become a devout disciple of Jesus Christ’

President Nelson said his decision to follow Jesus Christ is “the most important decision I have ever made.” He shared two examples of when this decision has helped him “weather the storms of life.”

When his wife Sister Dantzel Nelson unexpectedly died, he could not reach any of their children. He was alone, devastated and crying out for help. The Spirit provided comfort and, over time, he was better able to cope with his grief.

Several years later, President Nelson and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson were on an assignment in a distant land when armed robbers put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. However, the gun did not fire.

“Throughout that experience, both of our lives were threatened. Yet Wendy and I felt an undeniable peace. …

“Brothers and sisters, the Lord will comfort you, too. He will strengthen you. He will bless you with peace, even amidst chaos,” President Nelson said.

President Nelson urged all to devote time each week for the rest of their lives to increase understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“It is neither too early nor too late for you to become a devout disciple of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Then you will experience fully the blessings of His Atonement. You will also be more effective in helping to gather Israel.”

President Nelson concluded his remarks by testifying of the joy of the righteous at the Savior’s Second Coming. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square then closed the conference by singing “And the Glory of the Lord” from Handel’s Messiah.

“I bear my solemn witness that Jesus Christ is the Son of God,” President Nelson testified. “I am His disciple. I am honored to be His servant. At His Second Coming, ‘the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.’ That day will be filled with joy for the righteous.

“Through the power of the sacred priesthood keys I hold, I declare this truth to you and to all the world.”