Video: Elder Uchtdorf to the women of the Church — ‘We need you, and you belong’

In a Church News video titled ‘You Belong’, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf talks about how the women of the Church can be ‘a great blessing to generations’

The photo shows tulips blooming in front of the Washington D.C. Temple.
In a Church News video titled "You Belong," Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks about the Relief Society organization and the women of the Church. Screenshot, Youtube
Sarah Jane Weaver

By Sarah Jane Weaver

Sarah Jane Weaver is editor of the Deseret News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints needs the more than 7 million members of the Relief Society, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In this Church News video titled “You Belong,” Elder Uchtdorf speaks from the Church’s Relief Society Building and assures Latter-day Saint women that the Relief Society focuses on the two great commandments — to love God and to love others.

“So whatever the role is, whatever your place is … the Lord needs you. The Church needs you. We need you, and you belong.”

The “arc of the gospel” blesses children, youth and adults as they participate in the Church and make covenants. “Women, whether they are married or not married, can be a great blessing to generations growing up around them,” said Elder Uchtdorf.

