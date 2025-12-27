Video: President Jeffrey R. Holland — ‘A man of faith’

In this old family photo, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, are pictured with their children Matthew, Mary and David.

During more than 31 years of service as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Jeffrey R. Holland ministered to individuals around the world and shared his personal testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ.

In a Church News video titled “President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘A man of faith’,” clips show moments of that ministry across three decades.

Included in the video, two fellow members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen, recall their experiences learning from President Holland.

“We have been very dear friends throughout our life, and the personal loss is enormous,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Cook was President Holland’s mission companion in the British Mission in the 1960s. Their friendship continued to strengthen over the ensuing 65 years.

Elder Andersen said President Holland was the kind of person who many would say had blessed their life.

“I am a different person for having known him,” Elder Andersen said. “I love him. I cherish what he taught me.”

Mary McCann, President Holland’s daughter, said her father was a genuine people person.

“People thought my dad was their best friend because he really thought so, too,” she said.