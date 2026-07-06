Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Videos

Video: Elder Gong at dedication of new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center

In this Church News video, Elder Gong speaks about the significance of Nauvoo and June 27

See More Church News Stories In Search
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints looks at an 1896 Tiffany art-glass panel depicting Jesus Christ in the Nauvoo Visitors' Center on Friday, June 26, 2026.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints looks at an 1896 Tiffany art-glass panel depicting Jesus Christ in the Nauvoo Visitors' Center on Friday, June 26, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

What happened in Nauvoo, Illinois, is central to the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — “To our past, to our present, to our future,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

At the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and rededication of the Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home on June 27, Elder Gong said Latter-day Saints consider Nauvoo part of the “cornerstone of Zion” (see Doctrine and Covenants 124).

The date of the dedication of the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center is now a “triple anniversary,” the Apostle said. June 27 is the day that Joseph and Hyrum Smith sealed their testimonies of Jesus Christ and the Restoration of the Church. June 27 is also the anniversary of the dedication of the rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple.

More than 30 historic buildings that have been restored or reconstructed in Nauvoo, with over 20 open to the public.

“The Nauvoo Visitors’ Center shares this legacy through exhibits, artifacts and media,” Elder Gong said. “The new visitors’ center will help all of us appreciate the sacred temple covenants and ordinances restored by the Lord to Joseph Smith here in Nauvoo and offered in temples worldwide today.”

Related Stories
‘Cornerstone of Zion’: Elder Gong dedicates the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center
Elder Gong, Church leaders honor Joseph and Hyrum Smith on 182nd anniversary of martyrdom
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed