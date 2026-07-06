Video: Elder Gong at dedication of new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints looks at an 1896 Tiffany art-glass panel depicting Jesus Christ in the Nauvoo Visitors' Center on Friday, June 26, 2026.

What happened in Nauvoo, Illinois, is central to the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — “To our past, to our present, to our future,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

At the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and rededication of the Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home on June 27, Elder Gong said Latter-day Saints consider Nauvoo part of the “cornerstone of Zion” (see Doctrine and Covenants 124).

The date of the dedication of the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center is now a “triple anniversary,” the Apostle said. June 27 is the day that Joseph and Hyrum Smith sealed their testimonies of Jesus Christ and the Restoration of the Church. June 27 is also the anniversary of the dedication of the rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple.

More than 30 historic buildings that have been restored or reconstructed in Nauvoo, with over 20 open to the public.

“The Nauvoo Visitors’ Center shares this legacy through exhibits, artifacts and media,” Elder Gong said. “The new visitors’ center will help all of us appreciate the sacred temple covenants and ordinances restored by the Lord to Joseph Smith here in Nauvoo and offered in temples worldwide today.”