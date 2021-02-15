When the Tabernacle Choir has performed for U.S. presidents

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square prepares to sing "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017. Jason Goodman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee said the Mormon Tabernacle Choir is part of America's history.

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sit in the rain waiting for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States to begin during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — then known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir — performs a sound check outside the U.S. Capitol prior to the Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

President George W. Bush, left, and first lady Laura Bush listen to the Tabernacle Choir at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 8, 2002, the opening day of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's last inauguration appearance was in 2001 for President George W. Bush.

President Ronald Reagan requested the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — then known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir — part in his first inauguration as president of the United States in 1981.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members on a float for a parade that was part of the 2001 inauguration for President George W. Bush.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings under the attentive gaze of the nation’s political leaders. Inauguration of Richard Nixon on January 20, 1969, Washington D.C.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs at the presidential inauguration of Lyndon B. Johnson on Jan. 20, 1965.

From right to left J. Willard Marriott, President Gerald R. Ford, first lady Betty Ford, Sister Camilla Kimball and President Spencer W. Kimball before attending a Tabernacle Choir concert at the Kennedy Center in September 1974.

President John F. Kennedy talks to Cal Rollins, with President David O. McKay at right, after speaking in the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City in September 1960.

U. S. President Jimmy Carter and President Spencer W. Kimball of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoy the program in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 1978. They were in the tabernacle for National Family Week.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

President Gerald R. Ford and Mrs. Betty Ford joke with the Tabernacle Choir after a performance at the Kennedy Center in September 1974.

President John F. Kennedy addresses a large gathering in the Tabernacle on Sept. 27, 1963. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir provided the music.

“The Battle Hymn of the Republic” was one of the songs the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang when President John F. Kennedy visited Salt Lake City on Sept. 26, 1963, and spoke in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

It’s one of several times the Tabernacle Choir has sung for the president of the United States in a variety of settings, from Salt Lake City to the White House, according to the choir’s website.

Presidents Day is on the third Monday in February, in the United States, and here’s a look back at when the choir’s audience has included the country’s president.

Kennedy’s visit was one of five he made to the state. He stayed at the then-Hotel Utah. During his speech in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, 8,000 people were in the building, 2,500 in the Assembly Hall and 5,000 more on the grounds, according to the Deseret News archives. Later that year, the choir participated in the national broadcast honoring Kennedy after his death, according to the choir.

The choir also performed at the Salt Lake Tabernacle when President Jimmy Carter visited in 1978. Carter’s visit was during National Family Week, and he was presented the Family Unity Award, a statuette titled “Love at Home,” from President Spencer W. Kimball, according to the American Presidency Project. (Carter also toured Temple Square in 1990 while on a layover en route home to Georgia, according to the Church News archives.)

In addition to singing in the Salt Lake Tabernacle when U.S. presidents came to Salt Lake City, the choir has performed seven times at inaugurations of six U.S. presidents and also for three other presidents in Washington, D.C.

In 1911, the choir toured the U.S. with a stop to perform at the White House, at the request of President William Howard Taft, according to the Deseret News archives. The tour also included a performance in the historic New York City Hippodrome Theater, which was billed as the world’s largest theater at the time.

In October 1958, the choir performed a musicale at the White House for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Cabinet and staff, according to information from the Eisenhower Library.

On Sept. 14, 1974, President Gerald Ford attended the choir’s performance at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Photos show him and first lady Betty Ford mingling with choir members after the performance.

The inaugurations the choir has participated in include the swearing-in ceremony for President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 where it sang “This Is My Country,” according to the choir’s website.

The choir also sang “This Is My Country” at the swearing-in ceremony for President Richard Nixon in 1969 along with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” accompanied by the United States Marine Band. In 1973, 30 members of the choir performed at a devotional in the White House for Nixon’s second inauguration.

In January 1981, the choir was back in Washington, in an inauguration parade for President Ronald Reagan. It was during this parade that Reagan called it “America’s Choir.”

The choir performed at a variety of events for the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush in 1989, including the prelude music for the official swearing in, a parade later in the day and at a gala the day before. For President George W. Bush in 2001, the choir was part of the inaugural parade.

In 2017, the choir performed “America the Beautiful” at the official swearing-in ceremony for President Donald Trump.

2002 Winter Olympics

In 2002 when Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics, the Tabernacle Choir performed at the opening ceremony where President George W. Bush officially opened the Games. Earlier in the day, he spoke at the the state Capitol, and the choir also performed, singing “Climb Every Mountain” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” according to the Church News archives.

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Feb. 15, 2021, and was updated on Feb. 16, 2022, with the 2002 performances.