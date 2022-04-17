President Nelson, Church leaders testify of the Savior on Easter

President Russell M. Nelson shared about forgiveness and the Atonement and testified of the Savior in a social post on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

On Easter Sunday morning, President Russell M. Nelson shared how his thoughts had lingered on some of the Savior’s last words during his mortal ministry: “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34).

Jesus Christ, while on the cross, asked His Father to forgive His tormentors.

“He practiced what He had preached. He taught us to love our enemies, to do good to those who hate us, and even to pray for those who despitefully use us,” President Nelson shared. “Every Easter, we rejoice in the Resurrection of the Savior Jesus Christ, the epitome of forgiveness.”

He invites: “My dear friends, I invite you to prayerfully consider if there is someone whom you should forgive or someone from whom you should seek forgiveness.”

Many other Church leaders also shared their testimonies of the Savior and His Resurrection in social posts on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared how the Resurrection brings hope.

“The Resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ gives me and all who believe in His name eternal hope despite the challenges we face in life,” he wrote.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video about an insight into the biblical Easter accounts of John and Matthew that he recently found — of how people ran and were quick to share the news that Jesus Christ has risen.

“On this #Easter weekend, it is worth running to tell the world that Jesus Christ is risen,” he wrote.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pointed to how Easter changed the lives of all God’s children.

“My heart grieves for the painful loneliness and wearisome fears you may be experiencing at this time. However, because of the sacrifice of our beloved Redeemer, death has no sting, the grave has no victory, wrongs will be made right, and Satan has no lasting power.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted: “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live” (John 11:25).

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the blessings of following the Savior’s example.

“He gave His life as a vicarious Atonement, overcoming death and providing redemption for all mankind. I promise that following His light and example will bring us more joy, happiness, and peace in this life than anything else.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also shared his testimony of the Savior’s Resurrection in a short video.

“Without the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we would have no hope — but with it, we have all hope. Have a wonderful #Easter!”

In Arizona after a devotinal with the cast of the Mesa Easter Pageant, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was walking by the chapel door, did a double take and asked “Are you Jesus?” to a cast member.

“It was actually quite a moment for me! What would you feel like for you if you saw the Savior? Would you act differently?”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, pointed to the promise of Easter that “in all our generations, Jesus Christ heals the brokenhearted; delivers the captives; sets at liberty them that are bruised.”

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, noted that on Easter, people “remember the Savior’s love, gifts, and especially his sacrifice for us. However, remembering all He has done should not be limited to this day alone. We must ‘always remember Him.’”

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, shared the invitation to “look to the light.”

“Because of Him, I testify that in the midst of our storms, there is a bright light to show the way. ‘I am the light which shineth in darkness,’ Jesus declared (Doctrine and Covenants 6:21). We are assured of safety when we look to His light and maintain the integrity of our temple covenants," she wrote.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, asked about what it would have been like that Easter morning at the tomb.

“Jesus Christ was resurrected. We too will be resurrected. The sureness of resurrection makes a very big difference to me in the way I view the world and the things I choose to do,” she wrote. “Women who have made covenants can join Mary Magdalene as witnesses.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared how the Savior is a source of joy.

“Joy is ours because of a loving Father in Heaven and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ,” she wrote. “I testify of the joy that comes, even in challenging circumstances, as we make the Savior the focus of our lives.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, simply shared a scripture: “‘O death, where is thy sting?’ —1 Corinthians 15:55”

Several leaders, including Young Women President Bonnie H. Cordon; Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared their testimonies in Easter posts earlier in the week. See their posts here.