An artist’s rendering of how the Anchorage Alaska Temple will look like after reconstruction.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Anchorage, Alaska, during the priesthood session of 1997 general conference.
Elder F. Melvin Hammond of the Seventy presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Anchorage Alaska Temple on April 17, 1998. Some 1,700 people attended the groundbreaking services.
Nearly 15,000 people attended the two-and-a-half day open house of the Anchorage temple from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 1998.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Anchorage Alaska Temple in seven sessions, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 1999. The event brought 6,291 people, some traveling from as far as the Yukon Territory in Canada, attended the dedication services.
The Anchorage temple was closed for renovation starting in April 2003.
The public was invited to tour the Anchorage temple from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2004. Approximately 10,000 people toured the edifice in this time.
President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the Anchorage Alaska Temple on Feb. 8, 2004. The new additions to the temple included changing rooms, office space, a laundry area, a patron waiting room and a separate ordinance room.
The First Presidency announced plans to resize, reconstruct and relocate the Anchorage Alaska Temple, starting in early 2024. The modifications are planned to be completed by summer 2026.
13161 Brayton Drive
Anchorage, Alaska 99516
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built and dedicated in Alaska.
Starting in early 2024, the temple will be reconstructed and relocated to where the adjacent meetinghouse sits. Completion is expected in summer 2026.
President Gordon B. Hinckley both dedicated and rededicated the Anchorage Alaska Temple.
The original design of this temple was one of the first that featured a smaller square footage, based on a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997.
The Anchorage temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple of the Church.
